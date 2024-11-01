Kim Kardashian's Ex Ray J Says He Grew 'Loud' and 'Aggressive' with Diddy's Sons — Before Chris Brown Stopped Fight Outside Club
Kim Kardashian's infamous ex-boyfriend Ray J got "loud" and "aggressive" with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper nearly dodged "a fight" with Quincy Brown, Christian and Justin Combs at a Halloween party before Chris Brown stepped in.
Ray, 43, admitted he provoked the argument while chatting with Nicki Minaj on an Instagram Live session.
The altercation was said to take place outside of a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 26.
During the Instagram Live, the Sexy Can I singer clarified: "We didn’t have a fight.
"We had a big argument right outside the club."
Minaj, 41, cut off Ray to ask "who started" the argument, to which he confessed: "This time, I think I got loud and aggressive."
In a surprising twist, Ray claimed this wasn't the first time he's exchanged words with the embattled music mogul's sons.
He added: "But it was the third time this happened, and so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself, even though (they) was talking s--- and we was having crazy words.
"I was walking that way to avoid the issue, and so that's what happened."
He went to call the incident "unfortunate" before revealing they later spoke about the situation "for about 35 minutes".
The Super Bass rapper disregarded Ray's comment about their conversation afterward and continued to press for more details on what exactly the men were "arguing about".
Ray obliged, explaining the incident was started over "comments that I was making on my show", in reference to his program, The Reality Check.
Ray also claimed he was alone when the incident escalated, saying he had "nobody with" him when Christian, 26, Justin, 30, and Quincy, 33, allegedly "tried to rush" him.
That was until his "homie" Brown, 35, stepped in.
He added: "I moved away from it.
"I tried to talk some sense into what happened. Luckily, the homie Chris was there."
While Ray appeared to hesitate on elaborating further about the incident, an insider told PageSix Combs' sons attended a Halloween party last weekend hosted by Unruly Agency CEO Tara Electra.
The source claimed Christian, Justin and Quincy were having "fun" at the event, mingling with other celebrities, until they spotted Ray heading outside to the parking lot with his manager and Amber Rose.
According to the source, Combs' sons then confronted Ray about comments he made about their dad on his show.
They added: "When the party ended, all three of the brothers were talking s--- to Ray and he was ignoring it because he was with Amber."
Tensions escalated when the men began "chest-bumping each other" and were "getting in their faces", according to the source.
Brown was said to be in his car when the incident escalated but quickly intervened.
The source added: "Ray J is always going to stand his ground on what he says, but he has never said anything negative about Diddy's situation."
