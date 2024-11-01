Travis Kelce’s Sex Boast! NFL Star Brags He’s Never Had 'Dry Spell' In Bedroom When Quizzed for Relationship Advice By Fan
Travis Kelce is apparently an open book when it comes to his sex life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL superstar doesn't exactly have a tough time when it comes to his activities in the bedroom.
While taking calls from fans on his podcast, New Heights, Kelce accepted a call from a listener who revealed he was a man in his mid-50's "going through a spell' with his wife who was no longer all about sex.
The athlete quickly interjected and confirmed he'd never had a "dry spell" in his life.
Kelce explained: "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s like... Maybe just try to get some candles. Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic."
The athlete, attempting to be helpful, added: "Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man."
However, the 35-year-old was not done there as he then suggested to "Try role play one night, you know, see if she’s up for that."
Kelce, who has been dating megastar Taylor Swift since 2023, shared with listeners what he believes is the big "next steps" in a relationship.
He said: “I feel like (it's) when you know someone's life. When you see someone's day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently."
"Family is a good [sign]," Kelce added. "When you get introduced, that's huge. That's a next-step kind of thing, for sure."
While Kelce and Swift remain in a relationship, they have sparked fears of a breakup, especially after the pop star missed two of the football player's games. However, according to a source, no feathers were ruffled over the star's decision.
An insider told PageSix: If [Swift] is going to a place that isn't Arrowhead [Stadium where the Chiefs play], there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable.
"Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."
The singer's security team has been on high-alert since her three Vienna concert dates had to be cancelled after authorities thwarted an ISIS terrorist attack.
Meanwhile, despite Kelce giving fans a look into the couple's sex life, the NFL is doing all they can to protect the tight end from locker room "peeping toms."
A source recently told RadarOnline.com football players will now have to be interviewed in "designated areas" determined by their teams — with their locker rooms completely off limits off limits.
The insider shared: "While reporters will still have access to players for interviews, the locker room will no longer be part of the equation.
"Instead, interviews will now be conducted in separate, designated areas, with each team determining the location."
The source added: "While they league is pretending this is to product all players privates, everyone knows it is to protect Taylor Swift’s boyfriend."
RadarOnline.com also exclusively revealed Swift is set to touch on plenty in her upcoming 256-page book documenting her Eras tour, including any rival.
A source said: "She is also going to use this book as a take-down of anyone she feels has crossed her, including those who shared those ‘showmance’ rumors. It will have references to it all in her own way, just like her songs."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.