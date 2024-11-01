Travis Kelce’s Sex Boast! NFL Star Brags He’s Never Had 'Dry Spell' In Bedroom When Quizzed for Relationship Advice By Fan

While taking calls from fans on his podcast, New Heights, Kelce accepted a call from a listener who revealed he was a man in his mid-50's "going through a spell' with his wife who was no longer all about sex.

The athlete quickly interjected and confirmed he'd never had a "dry spell" in his life.

Kelce explained: "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s like... Maybe just try to get some candles. Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic."

The athlete, attempting to be helpful, added: "Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man."