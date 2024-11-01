'Diddy' Sex Tapes Sensation: Witness Claims To Have Seen 8 Separate Clips Featuring at Least 2 Celebrity Minors
In new disturbing evidence against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a witness in the case has claimed to have seen sex tapes involving eight celebrities — with "two to three" of them allegedly being minors at the time.
The witness claimed he received the eleven flash drives from the disgraced star's ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, before her 2018 death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A key witness in the investigation, Courtney Burgess, claimed he was given the eleven flash drives with the eight sex tapes when he worked in Atlanta as one of Porter’s former associates.
While Burgess testified before the Combs grand jury in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, he claimed "two to three" of the celebrities were minors in the tapes.
He also claimed that “all of” the stars seemed to be allegedly under the influence.
In the tapes of the six males and two females, Burgess also claimed they appeared to be “victims” and not “perpetrators.”
A lawyer for Burgess, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, spoke to The Post and claimed that one of the male celebrities in the alleged tapes was “more high-profile than Mr. Combs.”
The lawyer also claimed: “I can verify that it exists. That it’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video.”
The disturbing sex tape allegations were revealed just as more victims continue to come forward claiming they were sexually assaulted by the disgraced star when they were minors.
Just weeks ago, Combs was accused of raping and drugging a 13-year-old girl at a VMAs afterparty in New York more than two decades ago.
In the lawsuit, the victim, now 37-years-old, claimed she was raped by the disgraced music mogul as two other celebrities watched.
At the party, the victim claimed she was attacked after having one drink at the afterparty and that Combs allegedly attempted to force her to perform oral sex.
The victim claimed she fought him off before she grabbed her clothing and left the bedroom to search for an exit while still naked.
Other young victims that have filed a lawsuit against Combs has come forward — including a 9-year-old boy, 10-year-old boy, 13 year-old-boy, and 16-year-old boy.
The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.
Combs is being held without bail federal custody in Brooklyn as he awaits his trial, which is set for spring 2025.
As the lawsuits against the rapper continue to pile up, Combs has denied all of the accusations against him.
His lawyer previously stated: "In court, the truth will prevail."
