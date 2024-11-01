'Diddy' Sex Tapes Sensation: Witness Claims To Have Seen 8 Separate Clips Featuring at Least 2 Celebrity Minors

A key witness in the investigation, Courtney Burgess, claimed he was given the eleven flash drives with the eight sex tapes when he worked in Atlanta as one of Porter’s former associates.

While Burgess testified before the Combs grand jury in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, he claimed "two to three" of the celebrities were minors in the tapes.

He also claimed that “all of” the stars seemed to be allegedly under the influence.

In the tapes of the six males and two females, Burgess also claimed they appeared to be “victims” and not “perpetrators.”