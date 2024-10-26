Chris Brown Hit By Resurfaced Sex Assault Allegation He Drug-Raped Woman at Boozy 'Diddy' Yacht Party

According to the documentary, the alleged victim, referred to as Jane Doe, had recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue a dance career when she received an invitation to Diddy's yacht in Miami, Florida, in December 2020.

To her surprise, Brown, 35, was present on the yacht, and she believed it could be an opportunity for guidance and advice.

Doe claimed: "We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird.

"I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it, and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."