Chris Brown Hit By Resurfaced Sex Assault Allegation He Drug-Raped Woman at Boozy 'Diddy' Yacht Party
Chris Brown is facing resurfaced allegations he drugged and raped woman during a wild party on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' yacht.
RadarOnline.com can reveal accusations from a woman identified only as Jane Doe were first made in a lawsuit filed two years ago and which demanded $20million compensation are featured in an upcoming documentary on the rapper.
According to the documentary, the alleged victim, referred to as Jane Doe, had recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue a dance career when she received an invitation to Diddy's yacht in Miami, Florida, in December 2020.
To her surprise, Brown, 35, was present on the yacht, and she believed it could be an opportunity for guidance and advice.
Doe claimed: "We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird.
"I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it, and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."
She recalled Brown bringing her to a bedroom and said: "I remember I did lay back, and I'm like, 'Why can't I get up?' Next thing I know, he was on top of me, and I couldn't move, and I said 'No' and then I felt him… next thing I knew, he was inside me."
During the encounter, Brown allegedly took her phone without consent and texted himself on it, a behavior she found "unsettling".
Doe said: "Most girls, I think, would be happy… I didn't want that. This is not what I wanted."
It wasn't until Doe went to therapy that she claims she came to terms with calling the incident a sexual assault.
In the doc, she said a legal team reached out to her to build a case against the singer, but a judge ultimately dismissed the case "without prejudice" in 2022, citing a "lack of prosecution".
Her lawyers ended up dropping her as a client when police uncovered text messages between her and Brown after the incident allegedly happened.
One of Doe's lawyers, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, chose to represent her again.
In a statement, Mitchell-Kidd told People: "I adore my client, and I believe what happened to her is 100% true. I feel that I failed her as an attorney because I couldn't make her comfortable enough with me in such a short period of time where she felt 100% comfortable being forthcoming with me."
