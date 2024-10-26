Your tip
Trump's Wildest Interview Yet: The Don, 78, Spends 3 Hours Babbling to Joe Rogan About UFOs — and Reveals 'One Big Mistake' He Made During Presidency

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast.

By:

Oct. 26 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump had appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast in a three hour interview ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

During this interview, Trump opened up about various topics, including his attempted assassination scar, UFOs, and what he referred to as the "one big mistake" during his presidency, RadarOnline.com can report.

donald trump wildest interview hours joe rogan ufos one big mistake
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump discussed a number of topics on 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.

During the podcast, Trump, 78, candidly admitted to making "bad choices" when selecting officials for his administration. He previously attributed the "success" of his presidency to his own decision-making in appointing key officials.

The Republican presidential candidate specifically pointed out John Kelly, his former White House chief of staff, and John Bolton, his national security adviser, as individuals who have been critical of him.

Kelly, who served on Trump's staff from 2017 to 2019, recently labeled his former boss the "definition of fascist" with no understanding of American history. He even claimed the ex-president made favorable remarks about Adolf Hitler and his generals.

Bolton, on the other hand, said: "Trump is too stupid to be a true fascist."

donald trump wildest interview hours joe rogan ufos one big mistake
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan asked Trump about his thoughts on UFOs.

During the podcast, the former president also referenced a group of 51 intelligence officials who claimed Hunter Biden's laptop had Russian origins just before the 2020 election.

The conversation took a lighter turn when the topic shifted to extraterrestrial life. Rogan inquired if Trump had any insider information on the existence of aliens, to which the Republican candidate expressed his belief in the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Trump said there's "no reason" not to believe there is life in space and claimed: "They told me a lot."

donald trump wildest interview hours joe rogan ufos one big mistake
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he only sustained a 'tiny' injury from the assassination attempt on his life.

Rogan continued about aliens and pointed out the lack of evidence, bringing up speculative claims made about Chinese drones "hovering over battleships".

Trump shared: "They could be also ... I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas."

donald trump wildest interview hours joe rogan ufos one big mistake
Source: MEGA

Trump doesn't believe Harris will appear on the Rogan podcast before the election.

During the discussion, Trump shared details about the scar he received on his ear from the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

He described it as a "tiny little mark" and said: "It's not like some of the wrestlers or some of the UFC fighters. But it makes me a tougher guy."

Near the end of the interview, Rogan claimed an invite was sent to the Harris camp to also have her on the podcast. However, Trump kept repeating she wouldn't do it.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

