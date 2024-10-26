Trump's Wildest Interview Yet: The Don, 78, Spends 3 Hours Babbling to Joe Rogan About UFOs — and Reveals 'One Big Mistake' He Made During Presidency

During the podcast, Trump, 78, candidly admitted to making "bad choices" when selecting officials for his administration. He previously attributed the "success" of his presidency to his own decision-making in appointing key officials.

The Republican presidential candidate specifically pointed out John Kelly, his former White House chief of staff, and John Bolton, his national security adviser, as individuals who have been critical of him.

Kelly, who served on Trump's staff from 2017 to 2019, recently labeled his former boss the "definition of fascist" with no understanding of American history. He even claimed the ex-president made favorable remarks about Adolf Hitler and his generals.

Bolton, on the other hand, said: "Trump is too stupid to be a true fascist."