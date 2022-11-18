FBI, Air Force Agents Conduct Mysterious Raid Of Area 51 Blogger's Home

In a blog post to his website, the Nevada man described the unruly scene that unfolded at his properties, one in Las Vegas and the other in Rachel, Nevada.

At the time, Arnu said he was staying at the Rachel home, while his girlfriend was in Las Vegas.

"This happened without any warning. The doors were broken open and I in Rachel and my girlfriend in our Las Vegas home were detained and treated in the most disrespectful way," Arnu wrote. "My girlfriend was led out into the street barefoot and only in her underwear in full view of our neighbors; I was led outside, handcuffed, and only in a t-shirt and sweats in sub-freezing temperatures."