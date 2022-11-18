FBI, Air Force Agents Conduct Mysterious Raid Of Area 51 Blogger's Home
An Area 51 blogger revealed that FBI and Air Force agents conducted a mysterious early morning raid on two of his Nevada homes but did not provide an explanation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joerg Arnu, the founder of Dreamlandresort.com, revealed on November 3, around 15 to 20 FBI and Air Force agents, dressed in full riot gear, busted through the doors of his primary residence and placed him under arrest.
In a blog post to his website, the Nevada man described the unruly scene that unfolded at his properties, one in Las Vegas and the other in Rachel, Nevada.
At the time, Arnu said he was staying at the Rachel home, while his girlfriend was in Las Vegas.
"This happened without any warning. The doors were broken open and I in Rachel and my girlfriend in our Las Vegas home were detained and treated in the most disrespectful way," Arnu wrote. "My girlfriend was led out into the street barefoot and only in her underwear in full view of our neighbors; I was led outside, handcuffed, and only in a t-shirt and sweats in sub-freezing temperatures."
The blogger claimed that agents inflicted "further damage in both homes beside the broken front doors," when conducting the search. Additionally, Arnu said his "laptops, phones, backup drives, camera gear, and my drone were seized."
The reason for the raid remains unclear, as both the FBI and Air Force have kept the purpose of the visit under wraps.
Lt. Colonel Bryon McGarry confirmed a raid did take place in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal but did not provide further detail.
"This is an open and ongoing law enforcement investigation between the Las Vegas FBI and Air Force OSI," McGarry said.
"Despite my repeated requests for an explanation, I was only told that the search was related to images posted on my Area 51 website," Arnu said.
The blogger claimed that the search warrant he was given was also missing information that detailed its purpose.
"There are 40 pages missing from the search warrant I received and the case records are sealed," Arnu claimed. "So, I cannot look up the reason for the search and I do not want to speculate. I left several messages with the FBI agent in charge but he has not returned any of my calls."
Arnu said he plans to take legal action for the events.
"At this point, I have no choice but to take legal action to try and get my equipment back and to seek reimbursement for the damage," Arnu added.