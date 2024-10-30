ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Kamala Harris Brands Trump 'Threat to Democracy' in Ellipse Speech — On Site of His Infamous 'Fight Like Hell' Speech
Kamala Harris has branded Donald Trump a "threat to democracy" during her speech just days before the presidential election.
The Vice President delivered her “closing argument” and used this final major speech of the campaign to slam her rival at the Ellipse in Washington DC, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday night, Harris took the stage at the same spot Trump encouraged his supporters to "fight like he--" on January 6th, 2021 before they marched to the U.S. Capital and attempted to halt the certification of President Biden's win.
The Vice President stated: "We know what Donald Trump has in mind: more chaos, more division, and policies that help those at the very top and hurt everyone else. I offer a different path."
During the 30-minute speech, the Vice President promised to protect access to abortions and reproductive health care for women, and even claimed she would work to reduce costs for Americans.
Harris said: "In less than 90 days, either Donald Trump or I will be in the Oval Office. On Day 1, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list. When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list.”
According to Harris, Trump "intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls ‘the enemy from within.’
"This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better."
Harris claimed her opponent is "unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power.”
Harris remained on the topic of Trump and encouraged Americans to stop "pointing fingers and start locking arms."
The Vice President stated: "It is time to turn the page on the drama and the conflict, the fear and division. It is time for a new generation in America, and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America."
Despite Harris' promises and statements made during the speech, President Joe Biden caused an uproar after referring to Trump supporters as "garbage" just hours prior.
On Sunday night, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe took the stage at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally and called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
Following the massive backlash, senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement: “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."
During a Zoom call on Tuesday, Biden said: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”
Following the backlash Biden received over the comment, the White House attempted to clear up the remarks.
Spokesman Andrew Bates said that Biden was referring to the “hateful rhetoric” at the MSG rally, not the former president’s backers.
