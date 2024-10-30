Aban-DON-ed! How Trump's Eldest Daughter Ivanka Has Gone From Being Top Aide and Supporter to Totally Absent From Campaign
Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and former key advisor, once a show-stopping presence in his campaign, has mysteriously disappeared from the spotlight this time around.
As Ivanka Trump appears to have "zero" interest in her father's third election circuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason lies in a change of priorities for the ex-top aide.
During the 2016 and 2020 elections, the 42-year-old was featured in television ads, took part in rallies, and appeared on national convention stages.
But this time around, Ivanka only briefly appeared at the final night of the Republican National Convention in July, where she didn't speak — a huge difference from when she introduced her father at the previous two conventions.
She has lately been focused on spending time with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids: Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.
One quick look at Ivanka's Instagram lately shows her four-wheeling in Alaska, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, surfing, skiing, attending various sporting events, and even hanging with Kim Kardashian in Vegas.
Two years ago, the businesswoman spoke candidly about her choice to prioritize her family over her father’s political career.
She announced: "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
While Ivanka declined a recent interview with the New York Times on the matter, her husband spoke for her and their family.
When asked about the chances of her rejoining the campaign during the final stretch of the race, he answered with a straightforward: "Zero."
He added that Ivanka "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she's been remarkably consistent."
Kushner also said that if his father-in-law were to win the 2024 presidential election and return to office, there wouldn't be "a major shift in terms of what we prioritize".
He added: "We’re rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."
Her decision to step back from her father’s political sphere comes as Trump is still facing four criminal trials, including one in their former home city, Manhattan, where he was found guilty of 34 felonies in May.
During this year’s campaign, Ivanka garnered attention last November when she testified at her father’s civil fraud trial and said she wasn’t “privy” to his financial affairs.
Trump's wife, Melania, has also been noticeably absent from the GOP candidate's 2024 campaign. She most recently made a rare appearance at his Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on Sunday.
In the past, Melania and Ivanka have attempted to present Trump as a supporter of women — especially when his remarks and actions faced criticism.
Republican political strategist Susan Del Percio commented on Melania and Ivanka's remoteness, noting how it's unclear whether more involvement from the women would make a difference in this campaign.
She also said their absence was "telling".
