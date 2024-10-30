Unrecognizable Emaciated 'Serendipity' Actress Kate Beckinsale at Centre of Ozempic and Plastic Surgery Fears: 'She's so Plastic and Sick Looking'
Kate Beckinsale's recent appearance has fuelled concern from fans, who claim the actress looks “unrecognizable”.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Serendipity star, 51, has been the subject of intense plastic surgery rumours, while some experts have speculated she may have taken weight loss drug Ozempic.
Her appearance at Variety’s 2024 Women of the Year event in Los Angeles last week triggered more attention, as she sported a wrinkle-free forehead and accentuated cheekbones, leading fans online to describe her as "so plastic" and "sick" looking.
Beckinsale has said her recent weight loss is the result of a tear in her esophagus that prevented her from eating normally, which was exacerbated by stress and the grief of losing her stepfather Roy Battersby and her "soulmate," a cat named Clive.
Cosmetic surgeons believe a rapid weight loss generally causes sagging skin and a loss of volume in their face, leaving people with a gaunt appearance, which some may seek to fix with injectable filler.
Dr Dennis Schimpf, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Charleston, South Carolina, told DailyMail.com: "Current pictures of her clearly show a dramatic weight loss and loss of a dramatic amount of subcutaneous fat.
"She has good cheek fullness, as well as lip fullness, which I would think is a result of a filler or fat grafting. Given her lack of fat I would guess fillers are more likely the cause."
Beckinsale has denied plastic surgery rumours in the past, including an Instagram post in which she posted a video of herself form 20 years ago as she commented on aging.
She wrote: "I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I'm doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll.
"These videos might be 20 years apart - maybe more.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"Every time I post anything - and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 - I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person.
"I don't actually do any of those things - I've even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don't and haven't, and still, every time there's a chorus of my God, you're unrecognisable.
"Oh my God PLASTIC, oh my God, you don't even look like yourself anymore, it happens constantly and it's usually women that are doing it.
"Life happens - obviously I have aged, everybody ages: I'm not too concerned about aging-because I found my father dead at the age of five, I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too, and went to emergency rooms often, and was almost, at that time of my life, completely immobilized by that anxiety.
"The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can't handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all consuming terror was that I never thought I'd even see the end of my 20s.
"As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the UK, and was paler, I used to pluck the s**t out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore. I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s.
"Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy. I thought contours were something I found difficult in geography lessons. I'm posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect.
"It isn't going to stop. But I'm also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I'm obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying. Please stop now."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.