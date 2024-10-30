'Obese and Reclusive' Matt LeBlanc Sparks Fears He Is 'Unravelling' On First Anniversary of His Former 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry's Drugs Death
Matt LeBlanc has sparked fresh health fears 12 months after the passing of his close friend and former Friends co-star Matthew Perry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 57, has become increasing "reclusive" according to insiders, who have also raised concern over his weight-gain since Perry's tragic death.
A insider said: "He's such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next."
His other Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Courteney Cox, 60, have reportedly been checking in with him, after becoming concerned over his dishevelled appearance.
A source said Aniston has "been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home... cooking for him, or just hanging out and watching movies, or sitting and chatting.
"She's even stayed over a couple of times. And both she and Courteney have been in contact to ensure at least one of them is around to keep an eye on him."
As well as being pals with Perry on the hit sitcom, the pair were close in real life and were neighbours around the time of the Chandler Bing star's death, both living in Pacific Palisades.
LeBlanc was the first of the Friends cast to publicly pay tribute to Perry following the heartbreaking news of his death.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.
"It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.
"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
LeBlanc has not appeared in any film or TV projects since the Friends HBO reunion special in 2021, previously saying he was "taking some time off".
While the actor, worth a reported $85million, never needs to work again, friends are reportedly worried that without a project to focus on, grief could consume him.
This isn't the first time LeBlanc has attracted concern for not being seen in public often.
He previously told an interviewer in 2012 he is more introverted than his character of Joey Tribbiani who made him so famous.
He said: "People will always ask me if I'm all right, because I'm much more low-key and reserved than my character in Friends.
"They think that I'm depressed, or I'm sad or upset – but I'm just not amped up to go out in front of an audience and do a TV show. That's not who I am."
Perry died on October 28 last year at age 54 after being found unresponsive in the hot tub of his LA home.
His death was determined to have been caused by "acute effects of ketamine."
In August, five people were arrested in connection to his death - supplying him with drugs that led to his overdose.
Doctors Salvador Plasencia, 42, and Mark Chavez, 54, alleged drug dealers Jasveen 'Ketamine Queen' Sangha, 41, and Eric Fleming, 54, and Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, have all been charged.
