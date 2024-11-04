ELECTION BLOODBATH: Inside Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' Final Swing State Voting Battle Blitz — With Polls Too Close to Call
The U.S election race is set to go to the wire, as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris desperately try to secure votes in swing states.
RadarOnline.com can reveal with less than 24 hours to go until America decides its next President, the polls indicate the rivals are incredibly close – meaning every single vote could be vital.
The candidates have targeted seven battleground states they believe could hold the key to an election win.
Currently, Trump, 78, is edging ahead in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia, according to the latest from the FiveThirtyEight polling aggregator.
Meanwhile, Harris, 60, is hanging on to slim one-point leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, but the pair are virtually tied in Pennsylvania.
There was an upset in Iowa, where a typically rock-solid Republican stronghold saw Harris pull ahead in a shock poll from the typically reliable Des Moines Register.
But the former US President yesterday blasted the poll as “wrong” during a fiery rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Trump ranted: “They told me I’m down in Iowa – I don’t think so”, before riling up the crowd with his trademark lines on immigration, election fraud claims and the economy.
U.S politics expert James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners, highlighted the unpredictability of the race, telling The Sun: "Our model has gone from a 68-per-cent chance of a Trump win last week to 60 per cent. So we are getting into that too-close-to-call territory.
"One of the big reasons for that is the poll that came out in Iowa by a very respected pollster. Is there a hidden Harris voter out there?"
But Johnson still called Trump the "favorite" due to his strength in rural areas among white men.
- ELECTION MANIA: Donald Trump's Chances of White House Win Slump in Betting Markets As Nail-Biting Election Day Looms
- Kamala Harris' Campaign 'Worried She Still Doesn't Have Enough Cash to Beat Donald Trump' — Despite Her Raising $1BILLION in Less Than 80 Days
- Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign Crisis Exposed: 'Desperate' Vice-President's Team 'Gripped by In-Fighting' as Donald Trump Emerges As Red-Hot Favorite in White House Race
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Trump packed in rallies across North Carolina and Georgia on Sunday, while Harris zeroed in on Michigan, a key state that is viewed as a must-win for the Democrats.
The Vice President also attempted to boost her bid by appearing on Saturday Night Live last weekend.
Harris joined actress Maya Rudolph, who was dressed identically to the presidential candidate, for a sketch at a dressing room mirror.
Giving each other a pep talk, the pair said in unison: "Keep Kamala and carry on-a-la".
They also took aim at Trump's recent rally speeches, including wearing an orange and yellow safety jacket and a cheeky mic gag.
But the SNL appearance was accused of violating "equal time" rules governing political programmes, by the Federal Communications Commission.
Brendan Carr, a commissioner at the FCC and Trump appointee, said: "The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct - a broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election, unless the broadcaster offered equal time to other qualifying campaigns."
Meanwhile, Hollywood's big guns continue to line up for Harris.
Star Wars icon Harrison Ford, 82, said in a dramatic black-and-white video: "I’ve been voting for 64 years, never really wanted to talk about it, but when dozens of former members of the Trump administration sound alarms, saying, 'For God sake — don’t do this again, you have to pay attention."
Ford joins fellow A-lister Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Eminem, Leonardo DiCapro and Jennifer Lopez as part of Team Kamala.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.