Survivor of 'The Dating Game' Killer Rodney Alcala Breaks Silence on How She Visited Monster in Jail In Search of Answers

A woman who escaped the clutches of The Dating Game Killer Rodney Alcala has revealed how she visited him in prison to demand answers about why he spared her.

She made the pilgrimage of pain more than 40 years after she fled from his apartment in terror as a semi-naked Alcala — who may have murdered 130 women — lunged for her after showing her a portfolio of disturbing photos, RadarOnline can reveal.

The woman was just 14 when she was singled out by Alcala in a bookstore in 1969. It wasn't until 11 years ago that she mustered the courage to confront him at Rikers Island jail in her search for closure.

She revealed: "The second time I met Rodney Alcala was on March 23, 2013. We were inside one of the North Infirmary Command buildings on Rikers Island, two months after he’d been sentenced for raping and murdering Cornelia Crilley and Ellen Jane Hover, both women in their early 20s and living in New York City, in the 1970s.