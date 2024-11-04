'Isolated' and 'Desperate' Tom Cruise 'Being Snubbed by David and Victoria Beckham' as He 'Battles to Rebuild Friendships Back in America'
Movie star Tom Cruise has taken on a new mission...schmoozing Brit A-listers David and Victoria Beckham.
And so far it is proving impossible to break into the inner circle of the soccer legend and his popstar turned fashion designer wife, RadarOnline can reveal.
Tom is now spending a large amount of time at his $10 million apartment in The SkyView building in Clearwater, Florida, and is looking to the Beckhams to introduce him to the state's movers and shakers after they splurged $72m on a villa on the waterfront in Miami, overlooking the affluent area of Biscayne Bay.
The Mission: Impossible actor has spent the past five years living in London while working on sequels to the blockbuster spy franchise and is out of the celebrity loop Stateside.
And while he hung out with the pair in the UK, he's now keen to court their friendship in the US which is proving tricky.
Our mole revealed: "Tom is eager to reconnect with the Beckhams to regain his A-list status in the U.S., recognizing that their popularity could boost his standing.
"Having isolated himself in the UK, he finds his previous friendships dwindling, making the Beckhams a focal point for re-establishing connections. However, their busy social lives in the States mean that Tom's enthusiasm may not be reciprocated, highlighting a somewhat poignant reality of his current situation.
"Which is why he’s seized upon David and Victoria, as he’s seen a bit of them in London. It’s a little sad because they have a ton of friends in the States and are so popular there, so the cold reality is that making time for Tom just isn’t a priority for them. But Tom’s keen to get their stamp of approval and sees them as the key to his success in Florida.”
Ironically, when the Beckhams first set out to make their mark across the pond, moving to Los Angeles in 2007 when David signed for LA Galaxy, it was Tom who stepped in to guide them into Hollywood’s upper strata.
He and his then wife, Katie Holmes threw a welcome party for David and Victoria, teaming up with Will Smith to make the British couple feel at home among the local A-listers.
But a lot can change in 17 years and, while the Beckhams didn’t quite pull off their first stab at the American Dream – despite Tom’s efforts – their recent dealings across the pond are proving far more favourably.
With David’s soccer team, Inter Miami FC, going from strength to strength, and they’re already making waves, as Florida’s VIPs – including their in-laws, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, whose daughter, Nicola, 29, is married to their eldest son, Brooklyn, 25 – are making sure they feel at home among the rich and famous. In a short time, they’ve taken Florida by storm, and now, it’s Tom seeking their endorsement.
He already has his son, Connor, 29, living nearby in a Scientology-owned compound in Clearwater, but his showbiz connections are a little thin on the ground – making David and Victoria indispensable.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Our mole added: "Tom is eager to reconnect with the social scene and is particularly keen on forming a friendship with the Beckham family. However, it seems that his enthusiasm may be overwhelming for them.
"The Beckhams appear to be maintaining a polite distance, indicating that they appreciate the interest but are not ready to dive into any solid plans. Tom's ambitious ideas and desire to make a big impression might be putting pressure on them, which could backfire if he doesn't sense their hesitation. It might be wise for Tom to dial back his eagerness and allow the relationship to develop more naturally, rather than trying to force their engagement."
It certainly is a fine social line for Tom to tread with the Beckhams, who have famously had a tempestuous relationship with the movie star over the past two decades.
While, in the mid-noughties, they were as thick as thieves, they allegedly fell out amid Tom’s attempts to enlist the couple into the Church of Scientology.
The parents-of-four distanced themselves in the process, and the trio were reportedly not on speaking terms for a long while.
But over the past few years, and especially since Tom has been basing himself in London while filming Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning One and Two, he’s seemingly relaxed his ties to the Church of Scientology – and, more importantly, his fervour in converting his friends to the pseudo-religion.
His efforts have paid off as old friends started reaching out to him again – including David and Victoria, who invited the 62 year old to Vic’s star-studded 50th birthday party in April. Tom duly grabbed the opportunity with both hands as, according to insiders, he cemented himself as the life and soul of the evening, and reportedly left guests “dumbfounded” by his energetic dance moves, which culminated in him dropping into the splits.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com