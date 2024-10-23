David and Victoria Beckham Now So Loaded They Paid For New $72Million Nine-Bedroom Miami Mansion in Cash

The mansion, overlooking Biscayne Bay, has a 124ft pool, chef's kitchen and cinema room.

An insider told The Sun: "David and Victoria are loaded but buying a $72million house with cash is impressive.

"They adore it and want to spend as much time there as possible.

"It's their dream property and the culmination of all their hard work."

Former soccer player David, 48, and Spice Girl Victoria, 50, already boast an impressive property portfolio.