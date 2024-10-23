David and Victoria Beckham Now So Loaded They Paid For New $72Million Nine-Bedroom Miami Mansion in Cash
David and Victoria Beckham are now so rich they purchased their new $72million Miami mansion in cold hard cash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal paperwork concerning the sale of the nine-bedroom property shows the Beckhams did not need a mortgage to buy it, having signed the deeds on October 3.
The mansion, overlooking Biscayne Bay, has a 124ft pool, chef's kitchen and cinema room.
An insider told The Sun: "David and Victoria are loaded but buying a $72million house with cash is impressive.
"They adore it and want to spend as much time there as possible.
"It's their dream property and the culmination of all their hard work."
Former soccer player David, 48, and Spice Girl Victoria, 50, already boast an impressive property portfolio.
As well as an $23m flat inside Miami's One Thousand Museum building, bought in 2020, they own a $40m townhouse in West London.
The pair also bought a $15m converted barn in the Cotswolds, located in the South West of England, where they spend a lot of time with their children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz , 19 and 13-year-old Harper.
The Beckhams were said to be worth more than $581m at the start of this year.
David earns fortunes from brand partnerships and licensing deals and Victoria's fashion firm has grown profits.
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham launched his MLS franchise Inter Miami CF in 2018 and the club, with star player Lionel Messi, is now reported to be worth $1billion.
Beckhams' expert Jose Lambiet believes the couple see Miami as the perfect place to be at this time in their lives.
Pop star Shakira and Bee Gee Barry Gibb will be among the Beckhams' neighbors at the home, where they also have a waterfront deck and mooring for a yacht.
He told the Daily Mail: "I don't think people necessarily remember that David Beckham was a football player.
"They now think of him as a society guy, and the ownership of the soccer team has made him a stalwart in South Florida.
"Miami is a place where he and Victoria can be comfortable because people are used to famous faces here - there are hundreds of celebrities."
He added: "Although it's David who has the work connection in Miami, the impression from the estate agents is that Victoria has been pushing for the move.
"What we hear is she wants to have a sort of salon there where she can gather interesting famous and wealthy people.
"It's going to be a social scene but the idea is she can turbo-charge her fashion and make-up brands by juicing those links.
"It seems she wants to be the Queen of Miami and to lean into all the celebrity links which come from the football club."
