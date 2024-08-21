Victoria Beckham Using New Documentary About Fashion Brand to 'Desperately Stay Relevant' After Business Lost MILLIONS And Needed Propped Up By Husband David

Victoria Beckham's new Netflix docuseries may be more about staying "relevant" for the sake of her fashion brand than telling her life story.

As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the former Spice Girl's businesses have been staying afloat thanks to loans from her husband, retired Soccer star David Beckham.

A source told us: “Victoria is desperate to stay relevant and position herself as a fashion designer despite her businesses losing millions over the years and having to be propped up by David’s money. This deal is another bid by her to stay in the limelight when really she is no businesswoman.”