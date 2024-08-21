Victoria Beckham Using New Documentary About Fashion Brand to 'Desperately Stay Relevant' After Business Lost MILLIONS And Needed Propped Up By Husband David
Victoria Beckham's new Netflix docuseries may be more about staying "relevant" for the sake of her fashion brand than telling her life story.
As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the former Spice Girl's businesses have been staying afloat thanks to loans from her husband, retired Soccer star David Beckham.
A source told us: “Victoria is desperate to stay relevant and position herself as a fashion designer despite her businesses losing millions over the years and having to be propped up by David’s money. This deal is another bid by her to stay in the limelight when really she is no businesswoman.”
David has given Victoria's company almost $30million over the years.
He gave Victoria's company, launched in 2008, a $5.76million loan as well as $8.64million in cash in Spring 2016 in order to keep her business afloat, reported the Mirror.
Her business also owes another of David's companies over $15million from a 2017 loan. News of the cash infusions came after Victoria's company reported over $13million in losses before Christmas for the year 2017.
The losses were blamed on "design, marketing and sales" by a spokesperson for the Victoria Beckham brand.
David, 49, who has been married to Victoria, 50, since 1999, was able to help her business due to his impressive personal net worth of over $450million.
By 2022, Victoria had turned the business around with sales continuing to increase and the brand being valued at nearly $50million.
Victoria also leaned on David when it came to her new five-part docuseries. For the project, she will work with David’s Studio 99 production team and Dorothy Street Pictures.
Netflix announced the new project at the 2024 Edinburgh TV Festival.
The streaming platform described the project as “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her and her fashion journey and including never-before-seen archive.”
In the new show, fans will get a glimpse of Victoria at work as she prepares for Paris Fashion week in 2025.
It's a daunting task, considering who she welcomed to her 2024 show last March — Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, model Shanina Shaik, tennis pro Maria Sharapova and Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli were all spotted on the front row.
Netflix bought the rights to Victoria's new project after her scene-stealing appearance in David's own four-part Netflix series, Beckham, was viewed by over 208 million people worldwide.
In a viral moment from the doc, Victoria said she grew up "very working class", and when David pressed her on what car she was driven to school in, she responded: "...a Rolls-Royce".
She embraced the moment by releasing silly t-shirts reading: "My dad had a Rolls-Royce."
The moment caught the attention of Netflix, whose execs were impressed with her candid humor. A release date for the new docuseries has yet to be announced.
