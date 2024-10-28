Tom Cruise Pictured at Scientology's Patron's Ball After Cult's Bosses Were Slammed For Erecting Monster Super Tent To Host Gala
Tom Cruise was spotted at the Church of Scientology's annual Patron's Ball in England as the organization's top brass were slammed over erecting an allegedly unauthorized mega-tent for the event.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star spent the evening mingling with high-profile patrons, who scored an invite after donating at least $50,000 to the church.
Photos of Cruise, 62, at the ball went viral online amid backlash from local officials and protestors, who rallied against the organization's extravagant shindig.
The annual IAS gala was held at Saint Hill in East Grinstead, England – about 50 miles south of London – over the weekend. Leading up the event, the church used Mission: Impossible scenes teasing Cruise's attendance to entice patrons to spend thousands on tickets.
While the Risky Business star and attendees enjoyed themselves at the lavish event, locals were outraged over the construction of a super tent to house the expected 3,000 guests who infiltrated East Grinstead.
According to the Daily Mail, the Mid Sussex District Council issued a Planning Contravention Notice to the organization over the size of the tent, which they claimed was constructed without proper authorization.
A Planning Contravention Notice is reportedly sent if local council suspects there has been a breach of planning laws.
While a temporary structure does not require planning permission if it's less than 100 meters and is removed in 28 days, photos from Ex-Scientologist Alexander Barnes-Ross revealed the tent was completed on September 12, which exceeds the 28 day limit – and also appeared to violate size restrictions.
Local council reportedly responded to Barnes-Ross' photos in an email stating: "Your complaint has been registered and I can confirm that we will be investigating this matter.
"We have today issued a Planning Contravention Notice in relation to the marquee. The owners have 21 days in which to make their response. Upon receipt of the response, we will assess the information provided and provide you with an update as to our initial findings."
Meanwhile, Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw claimed the church did not breach any planning laws.
Pouw issued a statement regarding outrage over the massive structure: "The Church of Scientology at Saint Hill works closely with local authorities to ensure full compliance with local laws and regulations.
"Of foremost concern is the safety of the thousands of attendees who come to this event every year, from the UK and around the world."
This isn't the first time the church's annual gala has led to outrage from locals.
Last year, the organization attempted to permanently ban locals from protesting outside of Saint Hill after crowds gathered with banners and signs criticizing their organization.
Despite the large show of disapproval, the gala continued and featured a grand entrance from Scientology poster child Cruise, who showed up in his private helicopter.
