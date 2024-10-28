Tom Cruise Pictured at Scientology's Patron's Ball After Cult's Bosses Were Slammed For Erecting Monster Super Tent To Host Gala

Tom Cruise was spotted at the Church of Scientology's annual Patron's Ball in England as the organization's top brass were slammed over erecting an allegedly unauthorized mega-tent for the event.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star spent the evening mingling with high-profile patrons, who scored an invite after donating at least $50,000 to the church.

Photos of Cruise, 62, at the ball went viral online amid backlash from local officials and protestors, who rallied against the organization's extravagant shindig.