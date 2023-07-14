Scientologist Officials Use LAPD Connections to Thwart Prank on Tom Cruise

Top Scientologist executives went to extreme lengths to prevent an internet troll from pranking high-profile member Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Leaked documents from a former Scientologist executive revealed the extent to which the church went to stop a Florida college student's prank on the actor during the 2006 Los Angeles premiere of Mission: Impossible 3.

The controversial church tried to restrict airspace over the premiere's location — and even sought help from Los Angeles Police Department connections.