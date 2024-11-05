Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Presidential Election

ELECTION CHAOS: National Guard on Standby As U.S. Goes to Polls — With SNIPERS Deployed Amid Fears of Violence Exploding in Knife-Edge White House Battle

Composite picture of Kamala Harris, US military helicopter and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

National Guard are braced for political violence as race for the White House hots up.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

National Guard troops are on standby for political violence as America goes to the polls to decide the next President.

RadarOnline.com can reveal authorities have deployed snipers and surveillance drones to polling and counting centres, which have seen panic buttons installed and staff being given "active shooter" training in fear of escalating scenes.

Article continues below advertisement
national guard polls snipers fears violence white house battle
Source: MEGA

Authorities want to ensure voters and officials are safe on polling day.

Article continues below advertisement

Shops and businesses in cities including Washington DC have already been boarded up, with the anticipation for protests when the exit polls begin to filter in overnight.

Donald Trump, 78, and Kamala Harris, 60, are currently neck-and-neck in the race for the White House but it could take days to confirm a winner, meaning this unnerving period may continue for some time.

Article continues below advertisement
maga nuts hate kamala harris fake poll election fascist donald trump
Source: MEGA

Rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck going into final day.

Article continues below advertisement

National Guard troops are ready for action in at least three states - Nevada, Oregon and Washington - where officials are taking no chances, particularly after the riots in January 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Officials in Washington said they had information regarding potential election-related violence.

The state, where Harris is expected to win, was one of two where ballot boxes were recently set on fire.

Article continues below advertisement

Extra police officers have been brought in to patrol streets, while snipers will take up rooftop positions near polling centres.

It comes as the FBI warned the public about viral videos attempting to sow doubt about the integrity of the election - thought to be from Russian agents.

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Trump has already laid the foundations to claim the election was stolen, should he lose - the same false claim he made after his defeat in 2020.

On Sunday his son, Donald Trump Jr, signalled Republicans should act as vigilantes at the ballot box.

MORE ON:
Presidential Election

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr caught kissing florida socialite shocked kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr issues rallying call to voters.

Article continues below advertisement

Addressing supporters at a rally in North Carolina, he said: "Get in line, bring your friends. If you see nonsense, video it. Show it to everyone."

RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday Trump and Harris are doing all they possibly can in order to reel in all types of voters.

The candidates have been targeting black, latino, and white college women during their respective campaigns to be the next President of the United States, believing they could be the key in an election win.

Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris believes she can win over white college-educated voters.

Article continues below advertisement

For Democratic candidate Harris, her team has spent the last 18 months putting together a list of which television shows and podcasts voters are all about in the battleground states.

The team assigned every voter in these states a "contactability score" from 0 to 100 to figure out just how difficult that person will be to reach.

As for Trump, his team has focused on what they have labelled the "target persuadables", which consist of younger, more racially diverse people with lower incomes who usually use streaming services and social media.

Article continues below advertisement

The former President has made numerous appearances on those platforms in hopes of grabbing the attention of the younger vote.

Meanwhile, Harris believes she can win over white college-educated voters, mainly women, who have historically voted Republican but are disgusted by Trump.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.