ELECTION CHAOS: National Guard on Standby As U.S. Goes to Polls — With SNIPERS Deployed Amid Fears of Violence Exploding in Knife-Edge White House Battle
National Guard troops are on standby for political violence as America goes to the polls to decide the next President.
RadarOnline.com can reveal authorities have deployed snipers and surveillance drones to polling and counting centres, which have seen panic buttons installed and staff being given "active shooter" training in fear of escalating scenes.
Shops and businesses in cities including Washington DC have already been boarded up, with the anticipation for protests when the exit polls begin to filter in overnight.
Donald Trump, 78, and Kamala Harris, 60, are currently neck-and-neck in the race for the White House but it could take days to confirm a winner, meaning this unnerving period may continue for some time.
National Guard troops are ready for action in at least three states - Nevada, Oregon and Washington - where officials are taking no chances, particularly after the riots in January 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.
Officials in Washington said they had information regarding potential election-related violence.
The state, where Harris is expected to win, was one of two where ballot boxes were recently set on fire.
Extra police officers have been brought in to patrol streets, while snipers will take up rooftop positions near polling centres.
It comes as the FBI warned the public about viral videos attempting to sow doubt about the integrity of the election - thought to be from Russian agents.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Trump has already laid the foundations to claim the election was stolen, should he lose - the same false claim he made after his defeat in 2020.
On Sunday his son, Donald Trump Jr, signalled Republicans should act as vigilantes at the ballot box.
Addressing supporters at a rally in North Carolina, he said: "Get in line, bring your friends. If you see nonsense, video it. Show it to everyone."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday Trump and Harris are doing all they possibly can in order to reel in all types of voters.
The candidates have been targeting black, latino, and white college women during their respective campaigns to be the next President of the United States, believing they could be the key in an election win.
For Democratic candidate Harris, her team has spent the last 18 months putting together a list of which television shows and podcasts voters are all about in the battleground states.
The team assigned every voter in these states a "contactability score" from 0 to 100 to figure out just how difficult that person will be to reach.
As for Trump, his team has focused on what they have labelled the "target persuadables", which consist of younger, more racially diverse people with lower incomes who usually use streaming services and social media.
The former President has made numerous appearances on those platforms in hopes of grabbing the attention of the younger vote.
Meanwhile, Harris believes she can win over white college-educated voters, mainly women, who have historically voted Republican but are disgusted by Trump.
