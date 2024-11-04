How Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are Targeting Black, Young, Latino and White College Women in Desperate Data-Driven Battle for Undecided Voters
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are doing all they possibly can in order to reel in all types of voters.
The two opponents have been targeting black, latino, and white college women during their respective campaigns to be the next President of the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
For Democratic candidate Harris, her team has spent the last 18 months putting together a list of which television shows and podcasts voters are all about in the battleground states. The team assigned every voter in these states a “contactability score” from 0 to 100 to figure out just how difficult that person will be to reach.
As for Trump, his team has focused on what they have labeled the “target persuadables”, which consist of younger, more racially diverse people with lower incomes who usually use streaming services and social media.
The 78-year-old has made numerous appearances on those platforms in hopes of grabbing the attention of the younger vote.
Meanwhile, Harris believes it can win over white college-educated voters, mainly women, who have historically voted Republican but are disgusted by Trump.
Polling done in the battleground states found that just 3.7 percent of their voters, or about 1.2 million people, remain undecided just a day before the election goes down.
Recently, Harris appeared on numerous shows for interviews, including stops on Call Her Daddy podcast, Howard Stern's radio show, and The View in hopes of grabbing more undecided voters.
The 60-year-old's campaign measured who saw her on each program, and the data revealed that two-thirds of undecided voters in the battleground states had watched at least some of her interviews during the week. However, not one program reached more than one in three of those undecided voters.
Meg Schwenzfeier, the chief analytics officer for the Harris campaign explained: “They are very hard to reach — they are not watching traditional news platforms or other programming with large, mainstream audiences.
"To talk to them, we have to take a layered approach — we have to be on TV, nontraditional platforms, door-knocking, billboards, digital ads, mail — everything really.”
As for Trump, his campaign’s research found that undecided voters were about six times as likely as other battleground-state voters to be motivated by their views of Israel’s war in Gaza.
His team also found that undecided voters were less likely to be white than those in the battlegrounds overall and more likely to be Black.
James Blair, Trump's campaign political director previously stated: “The fact that they don’t have younger Black men locked in with less than three weeks to Election Day is a big problem for them,” referring to Harris' campaign.
He added: "Historically, that would be part of their base.”
Both opponents are in the middle of their final push before all the votes are counted.
Trump's final stops include North Carolina and Pennsylvania, while Harris will also focus on spending her time in Pennsylvania.
