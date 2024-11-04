How Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are Targeting Black, Young, Latino and White College Women in Desperate Data-Driven Battle for Undecided Voters

For Democratic candidate Harris, her team has spent the last 18 months putting together a list of which television shows and podcasts voters are all about in the battleground states. The team assigned every voter in these states a “contactability score” from 0 to 100 to figure out just how difficult that person will be to reach.

As for Trump, his team has focused on what they have labeled the “target persuadables”, which consist of younger, more racially diverse people with lower incomes who usually use streaming services and social media.

The 78-year-old has made numerous appearances on those platforms in hopes of grabbing the attention of the younger vote.