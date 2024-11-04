King Charles and Camilla's 'Lovechild' Makes Sensational Cover-Up Claim: 'I Had My Eye-Color and Teeth Changed In Conspiracy'
King Charles and Camilla's "secret lovechild" has accused the royals of taking extreme measures to cover up his alleged connection to the family.
A British-born man named Simon Dorante-Day claimed that the royal family had "eye color and teeth" just weeks after Princess Anne's famous attempted kidnapping, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a Facebook post, he wrote: "My adopted mother Karen told me herself in 1998 that my eyes ‘changed’ from Blue to Brown when I was eight years old and when I asked her to confirm the year, she stated in 1974. She also told my wife, Dr. Elvianna, on several occasions my eyes were blue, and the first time was following the birth of our first son Simon Jr. in 1994.
"Recently I came across a video that explains what happened when Princess Anne was involved in an attempted kidnapping incident in 1974. I turned 8 years old in April 1974 and this attempted kidnapping incident occurred in May the same year.
"The tampering with the color of my eyes occurred during the school holidays which began in July 1974. I wonder now, how much this event influenced their decision to act."
He also mentioned that some friends in the United Kingdom remember him once having blue eyes.
In the comments section of his post, he claimed: "I know it happened - It's not something you forget, the pain, the irritation, my eyes were so red and swollen for 6 months."
As his fight for answers continues, Dorante-Day shared details about his "adoptee rights" court case against the Queensland Police Service for their continued breach of duty.
He wrote: "I have been busy for the past few weeks working on a case against the Queensland Police Service for their continued breach of duty, which was filed in the Queensland Supreme Court on Monday. As a family, not only have we had to deal with the public awareness of my adoption issue, but we have also had to deal with the abuse, harassment, threats, and menacing of certain sections of society.
"For nearly four years now, we’ve been forced to endure this treatment, and it's long overdue that it is legally addressed."
Dorante-Day has posted several times on Facebook that he believes he is Charles and Camilla's "secret lovechild" and eight months after his birth, he was adopted by Karen and David Day.
He was born in 1966 when King Charles was 17 years old and Camilla was 18 years old.
The now 58-year-old's adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, served the Queen and Prince Philip in the Royal household.
Dorante-Day has previously claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him about his relations with the royal family.
To further support his claims, Dorante-Day recently compared his facial features to Charles' two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
He wrote on Facebook: "The fact that the left side of my face identically matches Charles whilst neither William nor Harry’s does, raises the obvious question, just who are Charles’ real sons?"
