King Charles and Camilla's 'Lovechild' Set For 'Adoptee Rights' Court Case — After He's Hammered with Harassment and Death Threats

Simon Charles Dorante-Day has demanded for a 4-way paternity test to find out the truth.

A British-born man named Simon Dorante-Day revealed details about his "adoptee rights" court case against the Queensland Police Service for their continued breach of duty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King Charles and Queen Camilla ’s "secret lovechild" has decided to take the legal route on his quest for answers after being hammered with harassment and death threats over the years.

The man has discussed taking legal action to find out the truth.

"For nearly four years now, we’ve been forced to endure this treatment, and it's long overdue that it is legally addressed."

He wrote: "I have been busy for the past few weeks working on a case against the Queensland Police Service for their continued breach of duty, which was filed in the Queensland Supreme Court on Monday. As a family, not only have we had to deal with the public awareness of my adoption issue, but we have also had to deal with the abuse, harassment, threats, and menacing of certain sections of society.

In a recent Facebook post, Dorante-Day revealed he has been working on a case to take legal action.

Dorante-Day has previously claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him about his connection to the royals.

His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, served the Queen and Prince Philip in the Royal household.

The 58-year-old was adopted by Karen and David Day when he was about eight months old.

He was born in 1966 and at the time of his birth, King Charles was 17 years old and Camilla was 18 years old.

Dorante-Day has been very vocal about his belief that he is Charles and Camilla's "secret lovechild" and has gathered evidence to support his claims.

He has also compared his features to Prince William and Prince Harry.

He further explained that his case's main focus is on his rights as "the adoptee."

Dorante-Day wrote: "These rights, legislatively established at the original adoption of the child, exist throughout the lifespan of the adoptee, and are primarily focused on the 'best interests and welfare of' the adoptee. It is apparent these rights are transparent to the QPS and that they are not upholding firstly, their duty of care to my family and I, and secondly, my human rights under the Queensland Human Rights Act."

In a video that he reposted, news anchors were discussing the dates of Charles and Camilla's relationship timeline, which have allegedly changed.

He added in the caption: "I’m right, why hide the real date of when they first met? Unless there’s a reason."

In a previous post on Facebook to his 29,000 followers, he claimed that King Charles and Camilla met in the mid-1960s — not the 1970s.

He also claimed that Camilla stopped making social appearances in the UK shortly before his birth date.