Prince Charles

King Charles and Camilla's 'Lovechild' Set For 'Adoptee Rights' Court Case — After He's Hammered with Harassment and Death Threats

Photo of Simon Charles Dorante-Day and Prince Charles with Camilla.
Source: Facebook @Simon Charles Dorante-Day/MEGA

Simon Charles Dorante-Day has demanded for a 4-way paternity test to find out the truth.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s "secret lovechild" has decided to take the legal route on his quest for answers after being hammered with harassment and death threats over the years.

A British-born man named Simon Dorante-Day revealed details about his "adoptee rights" court case against the Queensland Police Service for their continued breach of duty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince charles pp
Source: Mega

The man has discussed taking legal action to find out the truth.

In a recent Facebook post, Dorante-Day revealed he has been working on a case to take legal action.

He wrote: "I have been busy for the past few weeks working on a case against the Queensland Police Service for their continued breach of duty, which was filed in the Queensland Supreme Court on Monday. As a family, not only have we had to deal with the public awareness of my adoption issue, but we have also had to deal with the abuse, harassment, threats, and menacing of certain sections of society.

"For nearly four years now, we’ve been forced to endure this treatment, and it's long overdue that it is legally addressed."

Dorante-Day has been very vocal about his belief that he is Charles and Camilla's "secret lovechild" and has gathered evidence to support his claims.

He was born in 1966 and at the time of his birth, King Charles was 17 years old and Camilla was 18 years old.

The 58-year-old was adopted by Karen and David Day when he was about eight months old.

His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, served the Queen and Prince Philip in the Royal household.

Dorante-Day has previously claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him about his connection to the royals.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

He has also compared his features to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Charles

He further explained that his case's main focus is on his rights as "the adoptee."

Dorante-Day wrote: "These rights, legislatively established at the original adoption of the child, exist throughout the lifespan of the adoptee, and are primarily focused on the 'best interests and welfare of' the adoptee. It is apparent these rights are transparent to the QPS and that they are not upholding firstly, their duty of care to my family and I, and secondly, my human rights under the Queensland Human Rights Act."

In a video that he reposted, news anchors were discussing the dates of Charles and Camilla's relationship timeline, which have allegedly changed.

He added in the caption: "I’m right, why hide the real date of when they first met? Unless there’s a reason."

In a previous post on Facebook to his 29,000 followers, he claimed that King Charles and Camilla met in the mid-1960s — not the 1970s.

He also claimed that Camilla stopped making social appearances in the UK shortly before his birth date.

Dorante-Day has even compared his facial features to Charles' two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

He recently wrote: "The fact that the left side of my face identically matches Charles whilst neither William nor Harry’s does, raises the obvious question, just who are Charles’ real sons?"

