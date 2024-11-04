Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Presidential Election

Ballot Box Bombs and Lone Wolf Attacks: The Grim Warnings Intelligence Officials Have Spent Entire Summer Issuing to Government Over U.S. Election Violence

Composite photo of ballot box, law enforcement officers.
Source: MEGA

The DHS has warned of attacks from far-right groups on election facilities and ballot boxes ahead of the presidential election.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Department of Homeland Security has sent out grim warnings of potential violence ahead of the presidential election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal since the summer, the DHS has issued several warnings regarding "heightened risks" of right-wing extremists targeting ballot boxes and polling stations across the country ahead of election day.

Intelligence officials expressed concern over potential "lone wolf" attacks against election facilities, as well as extremists attempting to destroy boxes where voters drop off mail-in ballots.

Article continues below advertisement
dhs warnings ballot box bombs election day
Source: MEGA

The DHS warned of 'heightened risks' of attacks on polling facilities and ballot boxes from far-right groups.

Article continues below advertisement

Between July and September, analysts at the DHS detailed "heightened risks" of election-related attacks in several reports.

In one report, reviewed by Wired, the agency said "perceptions of voter fraud" were found to be a "trigger" fueling a "mobilization of violence" aimed at election facilities and ballot drop boxes.

The report comes as authorities in Oregon were looking for a suspect believed to be behind three ballot box fires, which resulted in hundreds of ballots being destroyed.

Article continues below advertisement
ballot voting portland police bureau voting box
Source: Portland Police Bureau

The agency said 'perceptions of voter fraud' were key 'triggers' for violence from the groups.

Article continues below advertisement

The agency further claimed far-right groups were working to push the "concept of a potential civil war" with "crimes by migrants or minorities" among their top "triggers".

Their reports revealed dozens of alerts were sent to agencies across the country after monitoring online activity discussing potential election season attacks.

One report highlighted "efforts of an unnamed group" crowdsourcing information regarding "incendiary and explosive materials" which could be used to destroy ballot boxes.

Members of the group reportedly compiled a list of DIY recipes for solvents which could be used against the boxes, making ballots "impossible to process".

MORE ON:
Presidential Election

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
election panic stations armed security shatterproof glass and alarm buttons installed at voting centers as us braces for most violent shrouded vote ever
Source: MEGA

The DHS monitored online activity including discussions on DIY solvents to be used against ballot boxes.

Article continues below advertisement

A DHS spokesperson told the outlet: "The United States remains in a heightened, dynamic threat environment and we continue to share information with our law enforcement partners about the threats posed by domestic violent extremists in the context of the 2024 election.

"Violence has no place in our politics, and DHS continues to work with our partners to evaluate and mitigate emerging threats that may arise from domestic or foreign actors.

"DHS, through CISA, is also helping election officials and election infrastructure partners bolster resilience in their cyber, physical, and operational security.

"The Department continues to advise federal, state, and local partners to remain vigilant to potential threats and encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to local authorities."

Article continues below advertisement
election panic stations armed security shatterproof glass and alarm buttons installed at voting centers as us braces for most violent shrouded vote ever
Source: MEGA

Authorities in Oregon are looking for a suspect believed to be behind three attacks on ballot boxes, resulting in hundreds of votes being damaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Already there have been incidents of attacks against ballot boxes on the West coast.

Authorities in Oregon recently shared details about the suspect they believed set fire to three ballot boxes, resulting in hundreds of ballots being damaged.

While the suspect has not been identified, Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner said authorities are looking for "a White man between 30 and 40 years old who is balding or has very short hair".

Welding of incendiary devices found on or near the damaged boxes were said to be "very detailed", suggesting the suspect has "some skills in that area".

Authorities "anticipate" the suspect could strike again and have ramped up security around Portland's 30 ballot boxes, according to CNN.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.