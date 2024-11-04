Ballot Box Bombs and Lone Wolf Attacks: The Grim Warnings Intelligence Officials Have Spent Entire Summer Issuing to Government Over U.S. Election Violence

The Department of Homeland Security has sent out grim warnings of potential violence ahead of the presidential election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal since the summer, the DHS has issued several warnings regarding "heightened risks" of right-wing extremists targeting ballot boxes and polling stations across the country ahead of election day.

Intelligence officials expressed concern over potential "lone wolf" attacks against election facilities, as well as extremists attempting to destroy boxes where voters drop off mail-in ballots.