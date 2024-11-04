ELECTION PANIC STATIONS: Armed Security, Shatterproof Glass and Alarm Buttons at Voting Centers In Most Violence-Shrouded White House Race Ever

Many have also stockpiled Narcan after some received ballot envelopes last year containing traces of fentanyl, while workers have undergone special training about how to defuse volatile situations and, in many cases, how to deal with active shooters.

Last week, in the Pacific Northwest, authorities were searching for a person they believe set fire to two election drop boxes.

In Michigan, officials were counting early ballots in a secured area blocked off by police and a metal detector at the Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit, where Donald Trump supporters tried to stop the count last time.