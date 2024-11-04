ELECTION PANIC STATIONS: Armed Security, Shatterproof Glass and Alarm Buttons at Voting Centers In Most Violence-Shrouded White House Race Ever
Security is being stepped up across U.S polling stations as the 2024 presidential election is poised to become one the most violent yet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal bullet proof glass, panic buttons and trauma kits have been installed in facilities nationwide to protect election workers – and voters themselves.
Many have also stockpiled Narcan after some received ballot envelopes last year containing traces of fentanyl, while workers have undergone special training about how to defuse volatile situations and, in many cases, how to deal with active shooters.
Last week, in the Pacific Northwest, authorities were searching for a person they believe set fire to two election drop boxes.
In Michigan, officials were counting early ballots in a secured area blocked off by police and a metal detector at the Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit, where Donald Trump supporters tried to stop the count last time.
Officials say they are doing a "balancing act" of providing necessary security while trying not to scare voters away.
And so far voters are coming out in their droves. More than 60 million people had already voted as of last Friday.
However, security will not only be apparent during the vote, but until the results can be tabulated and certified, which could stretch out over days and even weeks.
The race is so close the winner could change if anything were to happen to even a small number of ballots in a handful of battleground states.
The people who are responsible for the most fundamental aspects of elections – printing the ballots, overseeing the polls, counting the votes, certifying the results – are feeling the strain.
The vast majority of election officials, some 70 per cent according to a survey published in May by Brennan Center for Justice, believed the danger is greater than it was in 2020, when Trump claimed the election was rigged sparking an assault on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, including leaders of right-wing militias.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Trump’s chances at winning re-election have taken a nose dive, according to Las Vegas betting markets.
While betting markets still show Trump, 78, winning on November 5, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has significantly closed the gap in the final days of the presidential race.
Leading up to election day, national polls have showed Trump and Harris, 60, neck and neck.
With early voting coming to a close, focus has been cast on voter turnout in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona and Michigan.
While polls and political pundits continue to go back and forth with predictions on which candidate will become the next POTUS, fluctuations in betting markets showed an interesting shift in Harris' favor.
According to Kalshi, the largest regulated U.S. exchange, Trump's odds of winning dropped from 64 percent to 56 percent in just 48 hours.
Meanwhile, Polymarket had Harris and Trump tied at 49 percent on October 3.
