How Quincy Jones Went to Grave Proud He Never Worked With Elvis — As He Thought The King Was 'Racist'

Before Jones' death, the icon boasted that he was proud he was to have never worked with Elvis after he was allegedly told the singer was "racist" by bandleader Tommy Dorsey.

Jones said at the time: “I was writing for Tommy Dorsey and Elvis came in. Tommy said, ‘I don’t want to play with him.’ He was a racist motherf-----.”

He added: “But every time I saw Elvis, he was being coached by [‘Don’t Be Cruel’ songwriter] Otis Blackwell, telling him how to sing."

According to Dorsey, Elvis "stepped all over his Blue Suede Shoes in the late 1950s."