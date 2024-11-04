Your tip
How Quincy Jones Went to Grave Proud He Never Worked With Elvis — As He Thought The King Was 'Racist'

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

The truth about how Quincy Jones felt about Elvis Presley has been revealed after the music producer's death at 91 years old.

Before passing away, Jones was very vocal about his thoughts on the "King of Rock and Roll" and accused the "Burning Love" singer of being "racist," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Before Jones' death, the icon boasted that he was proud he was to have never worked with Elvis after he was allegedly told the singer was "racist" by bandleader Tommy Dorsey.

Jones said at the time: “I was writing for Tommy Dorsey and Elvis came in. Tommy said, ‘I don’t want to play with him.’ He was a racist motherf-----.”

He added: “But every time I saw Elvis, he was being coached by [‘Don’t Be Cruel’ songwriter] Otis Blackwell, telling him how to sing."

According to Dorsey, Elvis "stepped all over his Blue Suede Shoes in the late 1950s."

According to sources, Elvis grew a racist reputation in 1957 following an incident in Boston where he allegedly made hateful remarks.

However, Elvis denied ever making racist comments while filming his music video for "Jailhouse Rock."

He allegedly stated: “I never said anything like that — and people who know me know I wouldn't have said it."

Jones was well known for working with Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Celine Dion claimed that racism was "rampant" in the music industry.

He claimed: “I remember I would be at Universal [Studios] walking down the hall, and the guys would say, ‘Here comes a s--------’ in Yiddish. And I know what that means."

Back in 2022, Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley, defended her late husband and denied any racist accusation.

She stated: “He was not a racist. He had never been a racist. He had friends, black friends, friends from all over. He loved their music, he loved their style. He loved being around black musicians.”

She continued: “He loved, loved being around blacks. He loved being around anyone, actually. He was not prejudiced in any way. He was not racist in any way. It’s like we’re looking for something from everyone so we can somehow expose them in some way. It’s frightening right now.”

Arnold Robinson, Jones’ publicist, released a statement saying the music icon died on Sunday night at his Los Angeles home surrounded by his family.

The family said in a statement: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Later this month, Jones was set to receive an honorary Academy Award.

