Matthew Perry's Spirit 'Honored' In 'Blessing Ceremony' By Owner of Star's $6M Death House Where He Was Killed By Ketamine Overdose
Matthew Perry’s legacy will always be remembered in the home where he tragically died of a ketamine overdose.
The late Friends star's spirit has been "honored" in a "blessing ceremony" by the new owner of the Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A real estate developer and film producer named Anita Lallian recently shared in an Instagram post how she is now the owner of the home.
She wrote: “We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing 'off-market' property that she really wanted us to see.
"The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was 'the one' and decided to write an offer on it immediately."
The mansion sold almost exactly one year after Perry's sudden death for $8.5 million in an off-market deal.
Perry paid $6 million for the home three years ago.
Lallian continued: "As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing.
"We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home."
In the post, Lallian showed her Panditji holding a blessing ceremony outside on the deck of the Los Angeles home with a stunning view of the pool in the background.
The real estate developer also assured fans of Perry that some aspects of the home will remain the same — parts that the late actor was especially proud of.
She explained: "We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The Batman logo in the pool is definitely staying. It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us. Can’t wait to make new memories in it. Wish you all a very Happy Diwali!! May the new year be flowing with peace, joy, and prosperity."
Perry had the Batman logo displayed throughout the home and often referred to himself as "Mattman."
On October 28, 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at the home.
Months after the actor's death, five individuals were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement.
In August, five defendants were charged in connection to Perry's fatal overdose — the late actor's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha, who is known as "The Ketamine Queen," and Erik Fleming, who helped coordinate the sale of the drug between Sangha and Perry.
The actor was allegedly having ketamine injected into him six to eight times a day before his tragic death.
A joint trial for Sangha and Dr. Salvador Plasencia has been set for early 2025.
