Matthew Perry's Spirit 'Honored' In 'Blessing Ceremony' By Owner of Star's $6M Death House Where He Was Killed By Ketamine Overdose

The new home owner promised to keep the Batman logo at the bottom of the pool.

The late Friends star's spirit has been "honored" in a "blessing ceremony" by the new owner of the Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Matthew Perry ’s legacy will always be remembered in the home where he tragically died of a ketamine overdose.

Matthew Perry admitted he experimented with ketamine in his memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.'

A real estate developer and film producer named Anita Lallian recently shared in an Instagram post how she is now the owner of the home.

She wrote: “We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing 'off-market' property that she really wanted us to see.

"The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was 'the one' and decided to write an offer on it immediately."

The mansion sold almost exactly one year after Perry's sudden death for $8.5 million in an off-market deal.

Perry paid $6 million for the home three years ago.