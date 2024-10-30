Matthew Perry's Mom 'Thrilled' By Charges Over his Death — As She Reveals He was 'Very Lonely' Before Ketamine Overdose
Matthew Perry’s mom has opened up about the charges against the individuals involved in the actor's overdose one year after he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his home.
The late Friends star's mother confessed in a heartbreaking new interview that her son was "very lonely" before his life tragically ended at 54 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One year after Perry's death, his mother Suzanne Morrison, said that she was “thrilled” to hear about the charges pressed against the individuals allegedly involved with his death.
In the interview with NBC, she also claimed that she was aware of her son's struggle with "the new medication" — ketamine — which he was allegedly taking to treat his depression.
Perry's stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, added: “What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them, that they are now on notice.
“It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby.”
Perry's mother continued: “It must be said, he was very lonely in his soul.”
Amid his struggles with addiction, his mother admitted she "couldn’t help him."
She added: “The one thing I have to learn, [it’s] very hard… is you’ve got to stop blaming yourself because it tears you up.”
Perry's sister, Caitlin Morrison, who is involved in The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada, opened up about losing her brother for the first time.
Speaking to Hello! Canada, Caitlin said the work she does makes her feel "like I'm sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him."
She added: "I have this treasure of getting to keep him very, very close to my life all the time, which is wonderful."
The foundation launched on November 3, 2023, just days after Matthew was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on October 28.
An autopsy later determined he died from the acute effects of ketamine.
In August, five defendants were charged in connection to Perry's fatal overdose, including the late actor's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha, who is known as "The Ketamine Queen," and Erik Fleming, who helped coordinate the sale of the drug between Sangha and Perry.
The actor was allegedly having ketamine injected into him six to eight times a day before his death.
According to the indictment, Iwasama admitted to injecting the Friends actor with the fatal dose of ketamine he bought from Sangha and Fleming.
A joint trial for Sangha and Dr. Salvador Plasencia has been set for March 2025.
