Matthew Perry's Mom 'Thrilled' By Charges Over his Death — As She Reveals He was 'Very Lonely' Before Ketamine Overdose

One year after Perry's death, his mother Suzanne Morrison, said that she was “thrilled” to hear about the charges pressed against the individuals allegedly involved with his death.

In the interview with NBC, she also claimed that she was aware of her son's struggle with "the new medication" — ketamine — which he was allegedly taking to treat his depression.

Perry's stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, added: “What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them, that they are now on notice.

“It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby.”