Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's Death House Sells For $8.6M — Days Before 1-Year Anniversary of Drug-Addled 'Friends' Star Being Killed By Ketamine

Composite photo of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's home was sold for $8.6 million.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home has been sold almost one year since the beloved actor's untimely death on the property.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the off-market deal, amounting to $8.6million, was finalized this week, and the 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom property now belongs to movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry death house sells m year anniversary drug ketamine
Source: MEGA

The house sold almost exactly a year after Matthew Perry died.

Article continues below advertisement

The iconic Friends star originally bought the house in 2020 for $6million. It was also the same home where he was found dead in a hot tub.

Initially, authorities believed the cause of death was drowning, but later reports revealed Perry died due to the acute effects of Ketamine, with contributing factors such as coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry death house sells m year anniversary drug ketamine
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub.

Article continues below advertisement

Greg Holcombe of Carolwood Estates held the listing for Perry's estate, while Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California represented the buyer.

Another home belonging to the beloved TV actor in Hollywood Hills was listed for sale in May 2024 for $5.2million.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry death house sells m year anniversary drug ketamine
Source: MEGA

Perry's other home in Los Angeles was also listed for sale.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after Perry's passing in October last year, investigations led to the arrest of Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa; two doctors, Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia; and an alleged drug dealer, Jasveen Sangha, who was also known as the "Ketamine Queen".

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors accused Sangha, 41, of "engaging in a half-decade long drug business".

The 41-year-old allegedly sold the Emmy-nominated actor a batch of Ketamine on October 24. Perry was found dead the same day prosecutors claimed Sangha scrambled to destroy evidence linking her to the sitcom star.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry death house sells m year anniversary drug ketamine
Source: MEGA

Several people have been charged in relation to Perry's death.

Chavez has already confessed to one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine.

Officials said: "(Chavez) admitted in his plea agreement to selling ketamine to (Plasencia), including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic."

As Perry's addiction spiraled, Plasencia allegedly wrote in a text message to Chavez: "I wonder how much this moron will pay."

In the two months leading up to his overdose death, the actor paid $55,000 for 20 vials of Ketamine from the pair, who charged him $2,000 for a vial that cost $12, according to prosecutors.

Officials added: "(Chavez) also obtained additional ketamine to transfer to (Plasencia) by making false representations to a wholesale ketamine distributor and by submitting a fraudulent prescription in the name of a former patient without that patient's knowledge or consent."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.