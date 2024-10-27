Matthew Perry's Death House Sells For $8.6M — Days Before 1-Year Anniversary of Drug-Addled 'Friends' Star Being Killed By Ketamine
Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home has been sold almost one year since the beloved actor's untimely death on the property.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the off-market deal, amounting to $8.6million, was finalized this week, and the 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom property now belongs to movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian.
The iconic Friends star originally bought the house in 2020 for $6million. It was also the same home where he was found dead in a hot tub.
Initially, authorities believed the cause of death was drowning, but later reports revealed Perry died due to the acute effects of Ketamine, with contributing factors such as coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects.
Greg Holcombe of Carolwood Estates held the listing for Perry's estate, while Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California represented the buyer.
Another home belonging to the beloved TV actor in Hollywood Hills was listed for sale in May 2024 for $5.2million.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Shortly after Perry's passing in October last year, investigations led to the arrest of Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa; two doctors, Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia; and an alleged drug dealer, Jasveen Sangha, who was also known as the "Ketamine Queen".
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors accused Sangha, 41, of "engaging in a half-decade long drug business".
The 41-year-old allegedly sold the Emmy-nominated actor a batch of Ketamine on October 24. Perry was found dead the same day prosecutors claimed Sangha scrambled to destroy evidence linking her to the sitcom star.
Chavez has already confessed to one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine.
Officials said: "(Chavez) admitted in his plea agreement to selling ketamine to (Plasencia), including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic."
As Perry's addiction spiraled, Plasencia allegedly wrote in a text message to Chavez: "I wonder how much this moron will pay."
In the two months leading up to his overdose death, the actor paid $55,000 for 20 vials of Ketamine from the pair, who charged him $2,000 for a vial that cost $12, according to prosecutors.
Officials added: "(Chavez) also obtained additional ketamine to transfer to (Plasencia) by making false representations to a wholesale ketamine distributor and by submitting a fraudulent prescription in the name of a former patient without that patient's knowledge or consent."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.