Adele's Agony: Diva, 36, Stricken With Ear Infection So Excruciating It Left Her Deaf, In Pain 'Worse Than Childbirth' — and Wanting to 'Do a Van Gogh' By Chopping It Off!
Adele has suffered from an agonizing ear infection for the last two months.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer has gone temporarily deaf in one ear after experiencing a rare bacteria bug.
The Grammy Award winner, 36, shared the distressing news with her fans during a performance in Las Vegas, where she called the pain "worse than childbirth".
The singer suffered a rare water bacteria-induced infection during a ten-day residency in Munich, Germany, back in August.
Since then, the Skyfall singer has endured unbearable pain likened to "the most painful thing that's ever, ever happened to me."
She told her audience at Caesars Palace: "It's very hard to treat. I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days, and they managed to give me one that started to work.
"I wanted to chop my ear off a few times... I'm no longer in pain, which is great, but I'm a bit deaf in my left ear."
The update comes after the Rolling in the Deep singer made it clear she will be taking an extended break from showbiz after she wraps up her residency in Vegas.
During one of her shows in Munich, she said: "I have ten shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart.
"I don't have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."
Adele confirmed she was engaged to Rich Paul in August after they began dating in 2021.
"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," a source spilled about the couple's wedding plans. "Adele's very excited, and so is Rich. They're crazy in love."
The U.K. native, who met her man while on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party, has already been referring to the sports agent, 43, as her "husband" despite not legally being married yet. When a female fan tried proposing to her at one of her shows, Adele replied, "You can't marry me, I'm straight my love. And my husband's here tonight."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumor has it the British pop star was close to having a "nervous breakdown" due to the stress of getting married.
One insider claimed: "It's worse behind the scenes.
"Adele is crazy in love, but she is not sure Rich is the right guy. She doesn't trust her instincts, and it's tearing her apart, leaving her exhausted and terrified she'll wind up alone."
The source continued: "Sometimes she's not even sure Rich loves her!"
