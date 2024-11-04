'Diddy' Heard for First Time Behind Bars During Emotional Birthday Call — Jailed 'Sex Beast' Praises Kids' 'Strength' Ahead of His Sex Trafficking Trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has spoken out from prison during a birthday call with his children on Monday.
The disgraced rapper, who is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his September arrest, was heard telling his kids he'd "see them soon" as he awaits an upcoming trial date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An Instagram video uploaded on Monday showed Combs' 2-year-old daughter Love, who he shares with Dana Tran, joined by siblings D'Lila and Jessie, 17, Quincy, 33, Christian, 27, and Justin, 30, as they sang their dad Happy Birthday in front of a cake.
Combs' voice was heard over the phone, saying: "I love y'all, I can't wait to see y'all. I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls, all of y'all, but just for being strong, thank you for being strong."
He added: "Thank you for being by my side and supporting me, I got the best family in the world. My birthday, I'm happy for you giving me this call, I'll see you in a couple of days."
Love then told her dad she loved him, to which Combs responded: "I love you too baby."
Combs previously broke his silence from prison as he posted a message on his Instagram account wishing Love a happy birthday.
He captioned at the time: "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you."
The comments were turned off under the post.
The 55-year-old is currently behind bars awaiting his trial date for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
Despite Combs nowhere close to being a free man, he has continued to try an influence those outside. The music mogul demanded a judge slap a gagging order on Courtney Burgess, who has given multiple interviews claiming to have seen salacious videos featuring Combs and his celebrity friends.
He also alleged the music star's notorious "freak offs" involved "men" and "parties".
However, Combs and his legal team slammed the statements as untrue and defamatory.
Burgess' lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told TMZ her client had been called to testify in the feds' investigation against Combs but the mogul's attorneys argue that, due to the government being aware the "freak offs" did not involve men, minors or parties, Burgess's claims are likely to fuel further online conspiracies and argued it is growing impossible for their client to receive a fair trial as a result.
Combs has also denied all of the allegations against him following his shock arrest.
In a previous statement, Combs' lawyers said: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.
"Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process."
They concluded: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."
Plenty of bizarre allegations against Combs have been made after his arrest, including one from a former Playboy model who claimed the producer made her watch a music video featuring his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on repeat at one of his “freak off” parties.
Rachel Kennedy shared: "It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [Lopez's[ video. It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful."
Kennedy went on to claim she and one friend performed oral sex on the rapper, clarifying "it wasn't forceful".
