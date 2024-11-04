Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

'Diddy' Heard for First Time Behind Bars During Emotional Birthday Call — Jailed 'Sex Beast' Praises Kids' 'Strength' Ahead of His Sex Trafficking Trial

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his kids.
Source: MEGA/INSTAGRAM

A new birthday video features Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaking for the first time since he was taken into custody.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has spoken out from prison during a birthday call with his children on Monday.

The disgraced rapper, who is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his September arrest, was heard telling his kids he'd "see them soon" as he awaits an upcoming trial date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy intimidating nda forced freak off guests no photographs filming
Source: MEGA

Combs was heard for the first time from prison.

Article continues below advertisement

An Instagram video uploaded on Monday showed Combs' 2-year-old daughter Love, who he shares with Dana Tran, joined by siblings D'Lila and Jessie, 17, Quincy, 33, Christian, 27, and Justin, 30, as they sang their dad Happy Birthday in front of a cake.

Combs' voice was heard over the phone, saying: "I love y'all, I can't wait to see y'all. I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls, all of y'all, but just for being strong, thank you for being strong."

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "Thank you for being by my side and supporting me, I got the best family in the world. My birthday, I'm happy for you giving me this call, I'll see you in a couple of days."

Love then told her dad she loved him, to which Combs responded: "I love you too baby."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Combs previously broke his silence from prison as he posted a message on his Instagram account wishing Love a happy birthday.

He captioned at the time: "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you."

The comments were turned off under the post.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy intimidating nda forced freak off guests no photographs filming
Source: MEGA

The disgraced star showered his children with praise after they wished him a happy birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

The 55-year-old is currently behind bars awaiting his trial date for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Despite Combs nowhere close to being a free man, he has continued to try an influence those outside. The music mogul demanded a judge slap a gagging order on Courtney Burgess, who has given multiple interviews claiming to have seen salacious videos featuring Combs and his celebrity friends.

He also alleged the music star's notorious "freak offs" involved "men" and "parties".

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Combs and his legal team slammed the statements as untrue and defamatory.

Burgess' lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told TMZ her client had been called to testify in the feds' investigation against Combs but the mogul's attorneys argue that, due to the government being aware the "freak offs" did not involve men, minors or parties, Burgess's claims are likely to fuel further online conspiracies and argued it is growing impossible for their client to receive a fair trial as a result.

Combs has also denied all of the allegations against him following his shock arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
sean combs spiked hopefuls drink
Source: MEGA

Combs is behind bars awaiting his trial date for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Article continues below advertisement

In a previous statement, Combs' lawyers said: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.

"Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process."

They concluded: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."

Article continues below advertisement
combs heard from prison
Source: MEGA

Allegations against the music star have continued to roll in since his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Plenty of bizarre allegations against Combs have been made after his arrest, including one from a former Playboy model who claimed the producer made her watch a music video featuring his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on repeat at one of his “freak off” parties.

Rachel Kennedy shared: "It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [Lopez's[ video. It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful."

Kennedy went on to claim she and one friend performed oral sex on the rapper, clarifying "it wasn't forceful".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.