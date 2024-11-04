Richard Simmons' Estate Battle Explodes: Late Fitness Guru's Brother Fighting His Housekeeper Over $1 Million in Jewels

Richard Simmons' brother, Leonard Simmons, is still in a fierce showdown with the late fitness icon's housekeeper just months after his death. Leonard now claims Richard's longtime housekeeper, Tereso Muro, pocketed over $1 million worth of jewelry and other valuable pieces from his home that she "refuses to return", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Richard Simmons' brother is battling housekeeper Teresa Muro after she filed a petition claiming she was 'coerced' into signing paperwork that removed her as a cotrustee.

The showy fitness enthusiast died the day after his 76th birthday on July 13. His death was ruled accidental at the time, caused by the prior injuries he had suffered after he had fallen two days before. According to documents, Leonard asked a court to shut down a petition filed by Muro in Los Angeles Superior Court, which claimed she was Richard's closest friend named as a cotrustee of his trust.

Source: MEGA Leonard claims his brother's longtime housekeeper stayed in his home 76 days after his death in July and took over $1 million in valuable items.

The documents, obtained by InTouch, showed Muro claiming Leonard asked her to sign paperwork to remove her as cotrustee while she was mourning Richard's death. Her lawyer explained: "Teresa was overwhelmed by Richard’s sudden death just a few days earlier, the morning's events at the funeral home and Leonard's unexpected scare tactics. Moreover, English is not Teresa's first language."

The housekeeper said she was "coerced and fraudulently induced to sign" documents that removed her as cotrustee and that Leonard refused to reinstate her when she confronted him. Her motion read: "During the final years of his life, Richard unequivocally cut ties with [the manager] because he was exploiting Richard's celebrity without proper authorization and compensation. In fact, Richard stated that he 'would rather die' than participate in another project with him."

Muro also claimed Leonard has plans to sell Richard's personal belongings. Her lawyer added: "Moreover, it appears that Leonard is actively preparing to dispose of numerous of Richard's personal effects, as he has retained a real estate agent to market Richard’s home where all of his personal effects were maintained and has likely made arrangements to remove Richard’s personal effects from the premises so it can be marketed.

Source: MEGA Richard died just one day after his 76th birthday in July, which has been rules as 'accidental'.

"Leonard is thus likely also making arrangements to imminently sell, donate, or otherwise dispose of Richard's personal effects without Teresa’s input, as was envisioned by Richard in the Trust." Leonard has denied the accusations in a filed response, asking Muro not to be added back on as cotrustee.

He also accused the housekeeper of stealing $1 million of Richard’s jewelry. His motion stated: "Although Teresa has her own home, she had a room in Richard’s house that she refused to vacate after his death. When she finally did leave, 76 days later, she took almost $1 million of Richard’s jewelry and other valuable pieces of fine art, which she has refused to return.

"And, as discussed below, she participated in the effort to misappropriate the Trust’s intellectual property. Teresa’s counsel has not informed the Trustee whether Teresa intends to keep this property or return it. If she decides to try to keep it, the Trustee will have no choice but to file a petition to recover it, which is a clear reason she should not be Co-Trustee."

Source: MEGA Richard's brother has denied the allegations made against him in Muro's filing.

It went on: "The Trustee and his counsel need to appraise any property to be sold and may need to sell it to pay the taxes. Teresa should not be permitted to interfere with this process absent serious, legitimate concerns about the administration of the estate that do not exist here." Muro has yet to respond to the allegations.

Earlier this month, an autopsy shed new light on Richard's death — revealing the TV personality was covered in cuts and bruises and had a broken leg when he died. A toxicology screening found three prescription medications in his system: diphenhydramine, an antihistamine branded as Benadryl; trazodone, an antidepressant; and zolpidem, a sedative-hypnotic used to treat insomnia.