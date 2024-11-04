Illegal Casino Loan, Pedophile Claim and Sex Storms: Donald Trump’s Hidden Lifetime of Scandals Forensically Detailed Ahead of Neck-and-Neck Election

During his 2024 campaign, Trump's mugshot, after he was indicted on racketeering and other charges, spread like wildfire, as the 78-year-old photo landed on everything from posters to tee shirts and more.

However, it was just one item on Trump's lost list of bad deeds and misfires. One of the most notables failures in Trump's life include his three casino in Atlantic City which went nowhere, as he filed for bankruptcy for all three.

Following his multiple bankruptcies, Trump sold off some his assets, and creditors were forced to write off his debt. Along the way, the controversial businessman was investigated for potential ties to the Mafia, and they also found violations of money laundering laws and even penalized him for doing away with stock trade rules.