Illegal Casino Loan, Pedophile Claim and Sex Storms: Donald Trump’s Hidden Lifetime of Scandals Forensically Detailed Ahead of Neck-and-Neck Election
Donald Trump's entire life has been filled with nothing but controversy, backlash, and shocking allegations.
The Presidential election between Trump and Kamala Harris remains close despite the former reality star's criminal past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his 2024 campaign, Trump's mugshot, after he was indicted on racketeering and other charges, spread like wildfire, as the 78-year-old photo landed on everything from posters to tee shirts and more.
However, it was just one item on Trump's lost list of bad deeds and misfires. One of the most notables failures in Trump's life include his three casino in Atlantic City which went nowhere, as he filed for bankruptcy for all three.
Following his multiple bankruptcies, Trump sold off some his assets, and creditors were forced to write off his debt. Along the way, the controversial businessman was investigated for potential ties to the Mafia, and they also found violations of money laundering laws and even penalized him for doing away with stock trade rules.
Trump's father, Fred, at one point, sent a lawyer to one of the casinos to buy $3.5million in chips without placing a bet. However, New Jersey’s casino regulators hit him with $65,000 fine for what amounted to an illegal loan.
Trump has also had plenty of shock sex allegations against him. After marrying wife Ivana in 1977, he began an affair with a younger model, Marla Maples. Despite the public backlash, Trump boasted of infidelity, leading to his split from Maples.
In 2005, he married model Melania Knauss, his third marriage. However, once again he was unfaithful, this time with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford.
Hush-money payments made to Clifford, were the focus of the first indictment of the former Apprentice host.
Trump's view of women once again was revealed to the world after he said the infamous words, "When you’re a star, they let you do it. Grab ’em by the pu**y. You can do anything,” during a chat with Access Hollywood.
However, Trump later dismissed the shocking comments as “locker room banter". The former president, throughout the years, has been accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct, including by E. Jean Carroll, who claimed she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s.
Trump has denied all of the accusations, however, he was found liable for sexually assaulting the former journalist. His team later attempted to argue the verdict was based on "inflammatory" and "inadmissible" evidence.
Trump has also been accused of avoiding paying his taxes. Previous tax documents showed Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the same year he originally ran for president.
He also only paid $750 in 2017.
The race between Trump and Harris remains close in numerous battleground states ahead of the election just house before the big day.
