Anya Taylor-Joy's Burglary Nightmare: Actress Targeted by Top Reality TV Star's 'Ex' and Left 'Shaken' After Masked Raiders Bust Into London Mansion
One suspect has been identified following a masked robbery at the London mansion where actress Anya Taylor-Joy and her rocker husband Malcolm McRae were staying.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kirk Holdrick as one of the two suspects in the 2023 burglary, which was previously kept quiet under a judge's restrictions that have recently been lifted.
Holdrick, who "dated" The Only Way Is Essex star Hannah Voyan in 2022, is reportedly being held at high-security Gartree Prison in Leicestershire after being charged with burglary in January.
The defendant was seen on several outings with the reality star over the course of a year, with the two photographed holding hands after leaving a restaurant in the capital city.
Holdrick's name was revealed after Judge Kalyani Kaul KC lifted reporting restrictions following a legal challenge from The Standard.
Denying any involvement with the February 12, 2023 break-in, he pleaded not guilty in April and is scheduled to stand trial for four days at Wood Green Crown Court in London starting September 29, 2025.
The Borehamwood native has appeared several times in court via a prison video link to prepare for his trial.
On the night last year, Taylor-Joy and her husband were staying in London with McRae's bandmate, Kane Richotte, when a group of masked robbers broke into the house.
Two of them allegedly tried to enter the room where the couple was sleeping.
The London mansion is owned by another popular public figure, whose name can not be disclosed for legal reasons.
Although none of the house guests were injured during the robbery, the three have reportedly been left shaken by the incident.
Just one week later, The Queen's Gambit star bravely appeared on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards.
Taylor-Joy and McRae began dating in 2021 and secretly eloped the following year with a private New Orleans ceremony. They had a second — a much more lavish — wedding celebration in Venice, Italy in September 2023.
McRae, a guitarist, singer, and pianist, plays with Richotte in the two-man rock band more*. Both were also featured in the Emmy-nominated Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six.
On her romance with the musician, Taylor-Joy told Elle in May: "I feel so unbelievably lucky to be completely and utterly in love. I have found my person."
"I cannot believe that we get to do life together. And in talking about experiences where you get to grow, what an unbelievable thing to live your life with a mirror — and a mirror that causes you to become a better version of yourself."
The couple, who keep much of their private lives out of the public eye, currently live in Los Angeles.
