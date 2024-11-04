Neighbors Tormented By Ghoul Tourists Flocking to Menendez Brothers' House of Horrors as Bid to Free Murdering Siblings Hits Fever Pitch

The Menendez family home has turned into a ghoulish attraction for true crime "tourists".

RadarOnline.com can reveal Erik and Lyle's Beverly Hills neighbors have complained to authorities about supporters flocking to their usually quiet street to sneak a peek at the murder home as the brothers bid for freedom hit a fever pitch.

Neighbors said the murder home has been a revived interest following the release of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.