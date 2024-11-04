Neighbors Tormented By Ghoul Tourists Flocking to Menendez Brothers' House of Horrors as Bid to Free Murdering Siblings Hits Fever Pitch
The Menendez family home has turned into a ghoulish attraction for true crime "tourists".
RadarOnline.com can reveal Erik and Lyle's Beverly Hills neighbors have complained to authorities about supporters flocking to their usually quiet street to sneak a peek at the murder home as the brothers bid for freedom hit a fever pitch.
Neighbors said the murder home has been a revived interest following the release of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
Within the last month, the Beverly Hills Police Department reportedly responded to 18 calls alone concerning the Menendez family home on Elm Drive.
Neighbored phoned authorities to report noise complaints and trespassing.
One neighbor told the Los Angeles Times: "There's people all hours of the night.
"People are getting out of their cars, blocking our driveway.
"I didn’t register that (the mansion) was across the street from me. It's been pretty quiet until the Netflix show came out."
Trending TikTok videos about the house and even Los Angeles tourist busses have added to chaos congesting the usually quiet street, as more and more travelers flock to see the home where the brothers brutally gunned down parents José and Kitty in 1989.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Menendez brothers have been behind bars for more than three decades but their story regained interest with the release of the Netflix series.
The brothers claimed they killed their parents in self-defense after suffering a lifetime of sexual abuse by the hands of their father.
During their first trials, which were held separately, the brothers were able to submit evidence of alleged abuse in court. A mistrial was declared after both juries deadlocked.
At their second trial, in which the brothers were tried together, they were not allowed to present alleged evidence of abuse and the jury returned a guilty verdict. Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Since then, new evidence has emerged as well as criticism of the second trial judge, with many supporters claiming the court disregarded the brother's sexual abuse claims because of their gender.
Recently, new evidence emerged in the case, including a letter Erik wrote to his cousin claiming the abuse was still happening eight months before the murders.
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón recommended Erik and Lyle be resentenced. A week later, he announced he supported the brothers' clemency requests.
Gascón said: "I strongly support clemency for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are currently serving sentences of life without possibility of parole.
"They have respectively served 34 years and have continued their educations and worked to create new programs to support the rehabilitation of fellow inmates."
Clemency would allow Erik and Lyle to be released from prison immediately, something their family members supported so they could reunited with elderly loved ones before it's too late.
