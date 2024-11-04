ELECTION EVE: Melania Trump Loads up Luggage to Join Don — As We Reveal How He's Callously Already Sewing Doubts of Democrats' Vote Tampering Despite 'Zero Evidence'
Melania Trump has loaded up all her luggage and headed to Florida to be by her husband Donald's side, with their son Barron in tow.
The former first lady and her 18-year-old son plan to watch the election results roll in with the Republican candidate after being noticeably absent during the campaign trail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, the former first lady packed up her Louis Vuitton suitcases in New York City before heading to South Florida to be by her husband's side for Election Day.
The 54-year-old former model's black SUV, which was seen being packed outside Trump Tower in Midtown, was filled with multiple suitcases and garment bags covered with the presidential seal.
The SUV then headed to LaGuardia Airport, where the former first lady and son, Barron Trump, 18, were dropped off to board their private jet.
The model and the 18-year-old NYU student are expected to be joining the Republican candidate at the Palm Beach County Convention Center tomorrow night.
Both Melania and Barron have been noticeably absent during the former president's campaign trail.
The former model made her most recent appearance at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City last weekend and took the stage to introduce her husband to the 20,000 people attending.
In July, Barron made his political debut at his dad's rally in Florida and received a standing ovation from the massive crowd.
During the rally, Donald boasted: "That’s the first time he’s done it. That’s the first time, right? You’re pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this. Hey Don, we gotta talk about this."
He added: "So Barron, it’s good to have you. Welcome to the scene, Barron. He had such a nice, easy life. Now it's a little bit changed."
The 18-year-old currently resides in New York as he attends NYU.
On Sunday night, Trump spoke about how he believes the US elections are rigged against him — just hours before Election Day.
The former president stated: “It’s a crooked country. They’ll want to put you in jail because you want to make it straight. Think of it, think of it. They cheat in elections and you call them on it and they want to put you in jail."
During his speech, he also stated he “shouldn't have left” the White House after his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.
He was eventually indicted for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Washington and Georgia.
With just hours to go before Election Day, betting markets still show Trump winning the presidential race on November 5 against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
