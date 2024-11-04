ELECTION EVE: Melania Trump Loads up Luggage to Join Don — As We Reveal How He's Callously Already Sewing Doubts of Democrats' Vote Tampering Despite 'Zero Evidence'

Both Melania and Barron have been noticeably absent during the former president's campaign trail.

The former model made her most recent appearance at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City last weekend and took the stage to introduce her husband to the 20,000 people attending.

In July, Barron made his political debut at his dad's rally in Florida and received a standing ovation from the massive crowd.

During the rally, Donald boasted: "That’s the first time he’s done it. That’s the first time, right? You’re pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this. Hey Don, we gotta talk about this."

He added: "So Barron, it’s good to have you. Welcome to the scene, Barron. He had such a nice, easy life. Now it's a little bit changed."

The 18-year-old currently resides in New York as he attends NYU.