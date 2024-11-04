'Vulgar' Kim Kardashian Sickens Fans With Busty 'Sexed Up' Display of Princess Diana’s Iconic Cross — After Buying Tragic Royal's Beloved Necklace For $200,000

The 44-year-old wore a plunging, white dress, putting her cleavage on display along with the iconic piece of jewelry. The necklace originally made its debut at a charity event in 1987.

In 2023, Kardashian purchased the necklace at a Sotheby's auction for just under $200,000.

Critics made sure to bash the TV star left and right following the eye-popping choice of dress over the weekend.