'Vulgar' Kim Kardashian Sickens Fans With Busty 'Sexed Up' Display of Princess Diana's Iconic Cross — After Buying Tragic Royal's Beloved Necklace For $200,000

Split photo of Kim Kardashian, Princess Diana
Kardashian was called out for her shocking choice of attire featuring Diana's necklace.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian has once again ruffled plenty of feathers with her latest fashion choice.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous reality star wore the late Princess Diana's antique amethyst cross necklace while attending the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, and people have been left livid Kardashian matched it with a head-turning dress.

kim kardashian wearing princess diana cross necklace vulgar cleavage
Kardashian wore a shockingly plunging dress with Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace.

The 44-year-old wore a plunging, white dress, putting her cleavage on display along with the iconic piece of jewelry. The necklace originally made its debut at a charity event in 1987.

In 2023, Kardashian purchased the necklace at a Sotheby's auction for just under $200,000.

Critics made sure to bash the TV star left and right following the eye-popping choice of dress over the weekend.

vulgar kim kardashian sickens royal fans with busty sexed up display of princess dianas iconic cross after buying tragic royals beloved necklace for
Kardashian purchased the necklace in 2023 for just under $200K.

One noted: "What an insult to Princess Diana. RIP Lady Diana," while another stated, "Damn she looks trashy. You know you’re all thinking it."

Another said: "On the quick take. This pisses me off. But then again she bought it."

A user raged: "Absolute disgrace to everyones's memory of Diana", and another added, "... What a horrible way to commemorate Diana's memory in jewels."

When Diana first showed off the necklace, she wore it with a purple velvet Catherine Walker gown. The piece of jewelry was originally made by Garrard in the 1920s, and is surrounded by 5.25 carats of diamonds.

This is not the first time Kardashian has been blasted for disrespecting a legend. In 2022, the mom-of-four wore a Marilyn Monroe dress, valued at $5million, to the Met Gala.

The TV personality was then accused of damaging the dress.

kim kardashian wearing princess diana cross necklace vulgar cleavage
Kardashian wore the necklace for the first time in public during a film event in Los Angeles.

Monroe's famous dress was originally worn by the actress when she sang Happy Birthday Mr. President to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Before the Met Gala, Kardashian's butt seemed to pop out of a huge hole in the back of the dress while trying it on at Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Orlando, Florida.

According to sources at the time, Kardashian ended up wearing the original dress on the red carpet, however, changed into a replica afterward for comfort purposes. Despite this, critics were still beyond upset at the star.

One person said: "This is so infuriating! It’s so delicate that gloves must be worn while handling it but Kim is allowed to destroy it like this?"

Another shared: "What's the point of wearing it when it gets stretched and destroyed like this?"

kim kardashian wearing princess diana cross necklace vulgar cleavage
Kardashian previously wore a Marilyn Monroe which also received backlash.

While on the red carpet, Kardashian explained her struggles to even get into the dress.

She said: "I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks."

Monroe's dress originally cost $12,000 before Ripley's purchased it from Julien's Auction in November 2016, paying $4.81 million for it.

