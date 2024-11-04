'Reality Reckoning' Lawyers Accused of Enticing Tom Sandoval to 'Point Finger' at NBC Universal Over 'Grotesque and Depraved Mistreatment of TV Stars'

The lawyers spearheading the "Reality Reckoning" have been accused of trying to pressure Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval into throwing reality giant Bravo under the bus.

Attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos told the 42-year-old reality star they'd drop a case against him if he'd "point fingers" at NBCUniversal to help build their case against the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.