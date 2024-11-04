Your tip
'Reality Reckoning' Lawyers Accused of Enticing Tom Sandoval to 'Point Finger' at NBC Universal Over 'Grotesque and Depraved Mistreatment of TV Stars'

Photo of Tom Sandoval
Source: MEGA

Sandoval was allegedly pressured into throwing Bravo under the bus.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

The lawyers spearheading the "Reality Reckoning" have been accused of trying to pressure Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval into throwing reality giant Bravo under the bus.

Attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos told the 42-year-old reality star they'd drop a case against him if he'd "point fingers" at NBCUniversal to help build their case against the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last year, the lawyers joined forces with Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenney Frankel to launch the movement, which aimed at holding NBCUniversal, Bravo's parent company, accountable for its alleged "grotesque and depraved mistreatment" of its stars.

Sandoval, an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, alleges Geragos and Freedman offered to drop a damaging lawsuit against him if he would "point the finger at NBCUniversal" and help them argue that the company fabricated a storyline to humiliate their client, his ex, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

reality reckoning lawyers accused enticing tom sandoval nbc bravo mistreatment
Source: MEGA

Sandoval claimed he was offered a quid pro quo if he 'pointed fingers' at NBCUniversal for being 'mistreated' on 'Vanderpump Rules'.

In March 2023, it was revealed Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with Leviss — cheating on his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, who also stars in the reality series alongside the disgraced stars.

The fallout of "Scandoval", which came after Madix discovered scandalous videos of Leviss on Sandoval's phone, was documented in front of Bravo cameras.

raquel leviss ariana madix tom sandoval revenge porn lawsuit go ahead
Source: MEGA

Sandoval's lawyers were told NBCUniversal would drop a case against him if he took the offer.

Leviss filed a revenge porn lawsuit against both Madix and Sandoval, alleging he secretly recorded their FaceTime session and Madix shared the footage around.

Madix has since claimed she never sent the footage to anyone but Leviss, while Sandoval has denied he "secretly" recorded her.

The Schwartz & Sandy's owner said over the summer, Freedman and Geragos approached his attorneys, Varand Gourjian and Tara Karamians of the Gourjian Law Group, offering a quid pro quo.

He told PageSix: "My lawyer said to me, ‘They gave you an offer — I know you’re not going to take it — but I have to bring it to you: If you point the finger at NBCUniversal, they’ll drop the case against you."

ariana madix tom sandoval raquel leviss
Source: Bravo

Leviss and Sandoval were having a months-long affair behind Madix's back but played it cool on the show.

Sandoval claimed the lawyers asked if he "would be willing" to say that NBCUniversal agents had "put him up to" revealing his affair to Madix.

A representative of Gourjian Law Group said: "We are unable to comment on settlement offers made to our client, but it is my impression that, from the outset, Leviss planned on making the studios her real target, as evidenced by various passages in the lawsuit they filed [against Sandoval and Madix].

"Tom Sandoval has consistently stated that the studios had absolutely nothing to do with the unfortunate events that unfolded."

When questioned about the allegations, Geragos and Freedman said: "Tom claims he lost his phone. Tom claimed he lost his lawyer. Tom did in fact lose his motion to dismiss [the revenge porn suit]. It now appears he’s lost his mind."

In a recent letter declaring that the "day of reckoning has arrived" for NBCUniversal, Geragos and Freedman asserted that they had "a significant number of individuals" prepared to share their stories.

raquel leviss tom sandoval intimate facetime video
Source: mega

Madix and Sandoval broke up last March after nine years together, when Madix discovered raunchy videos of their co-star on his phone.

However, they have yet to file any claims.

The lawyers also dropped out of another case for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, where they sent another letter warning NBCUniversal to prepare to be served a suit over their treatment of Glanville during her time on RHOBH and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip.

Similar cases involving RHONY star Leah McSweeney and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo are still ongoing.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

