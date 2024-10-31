Menendez Brothers' Family Desperate For Jailed Duo to Reunite With Elderly Relatives After 30 Years Behind Bars: 'It’s Their Last Chance'
The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez are said to be desperate for jailed brothers' release in hopes they'll be able to spend time with elderly relatives before it's too late.
RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones who support the Menendez brothers are pushing to expedite their resentencing as it's the pair's "last chance" to reunite with aging family members.
Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, have been behind bars for over three decades after being found guilty of brutally murdering their parents, Kitty and José, in 1989.
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón recently announced he recommended the incarcerated pair be resentenced in light of new evidence surfacing.
Gason said at press conference earlier this month: "Today, as we move forward with the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez who have spent 35 years behind bars after being convicted in 1996 for the killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, we must acknowledge the deep pain and suffering experienced by the victims' families.
"For decades, they have navigated the grief of their unimaginable loss. We also acknowledge Erik and Lyle's continuous rehabilitative efforts during their incarceration."
A source close to Erik and Lyle said the pair are hopeful Gascón's recommendation leads to them being released immediately, particularly so they have the opportunity to see their 92-year-old aunt, Joan Andersen VanderMolen, as well as 85-year-old aunt Terry Baralt, who is battling cancer.
The insider told InTouch: "This could be the last chance.
"For over 35 years, and as victims themselves, the families of Erik and Lyle have fought for their release.
"Now decades later, with the health of the older members declining, they pray they have a chance to reunite in the real world one last time."
They added: "When Erik and Lyle were sentenced, so was the family."
During their first trials, Erik and Lyle argued they killed their parents in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by the hands of their father. A mistrial was declared after the two juries deadlocked.
The brothers were found guilty at their second trial, in which they were tried together and evidence of alleged abuse was not allowed to be submitted in court. They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Recently, a letter Erik wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders about the abuse continuing was discovered. Additionally, former Menudo boy band member Roy Rosselló claimed he was sexually assaulted by José as a teenager.
Their case has gained renewed attention following the release of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
Online supporters slammed the second trial judge for not allowing evidence of alleged sexual abuse to be presented at court, claiming he was acting prejudice against male sexual assault victims.
