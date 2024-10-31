Menendez Brothers' Family Desperate For Jailed Duo to Reunite With Elderly Relatives After 30 Years Behind Bars: 'It’s Their Last Chance'

The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez are said to be desperate for jailed brothers' release in hopes they'll be able to spend time with elderly relatives before it's too late.

RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones who support the Menendez brothers are pushing to expedite their resentencing as it's the pair's "last chance" to reunite with aging family members.

Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, have been behind bars for over three decades after being found guilty of brutally murdering their parents, Kitty and José, in 1989.