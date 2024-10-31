Kanye West Mocked as 'Delusional' Over Plans to Build Self-Sustaining CITY In Beverly Hills
Kanye West has been branded "delusional" over plans to build a self-sustaining city in Beverly Hills.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 47, recently purchased a new $35million mansion in the area and his new neighbors fear it may be the first step towards his plan to develop a self-sustaining city, which he first proposed to build in the Middle East.
After talking with several of West's new neighbors in the gated community of North Beverly Park, TMZ reported residents heavily oppose the rapper's idea, including one particularly irate local who slammed it as "delusional".
Some of his neighbors pointed to West's failed gutting and makeover of his beachfront Malibu mansion as reason to believe he's not up to the task, while others worry his worldwide celebrity could bring unwanted fans and potential disturbances to the area.
The 11-bedroom, 18-bathroom home sits on seven acres of land and features a resort-style pool with a waterfall, a second lap pool, a pool house, a tennis court and an entertainment pavilion.
The purchase comes roughly a month after his gutted Malibu, California property was sold for $21m.
The rapper, who paid $57m for the home in 2021, initially listed the concrete-built property for $53m last December with the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim.
The huge drop in listing price for the beachfront home is likely due to West removing all of the windows and electricity three months ago in an attempt to turn the mansion into a "bomb shelter" from the 1910s.
West first revealed his idea for a self-sustaining city in the Middle East in a tweet last year and it involves developing a 100,000-acres for the futuristic city.
The project, which would take place on an area twice the size of New York City, is reportedly in the first phase for a while now, as West looks for partners to help with the planning and development.
West had been one of the world's richest musical artists, with Forbes first listing the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur as a billionaire in 2020.
But West's net worth has dropped off dramatically over the past two years, falling to around $400 million in large part due to Adidas' termination of their partnership following a series of public antisemitic statements.
The Gap and Balenciaga were also among the companies to cut ties with West following his rants in October 2022.
Meanwhile, West and wife Bianca Censori, 29, are currently in Japan where they are also considering laying down roots.
Relocating to Asia would impact the custody arrangement he has with former wife Kim Kardashian - the mother of his four children - complicating the already tense co-parenting relationship established after their divorce was finalized in November 2022.
Kardashian is reportedly worried frequent travel to Japan could disrupt their children's lives.
