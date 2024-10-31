WATCH: 'Diddy' Telling Ellen DeGeneres She Was Going to 'Dance So Hard' at His Crazed Parties Her Feet Would Blister
A chilling clip from the canceled Ellen DeGeneres show has reemerged, featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs making a wild claim about his now-disgraced parties.
The shamed hip-hop mogul, who hosted gatherings where sexual exhibitions referred to as "Freak Offs" occurred, once told DeGeneres she would "get blisters" from dancing so hard if she attended one, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A 2018 clip from The Ellen Show featured DeGeneres reprimanding the rapper for showing up late to the taping and later inquiring if he would be punctual for an upcoming party she was organizing.
Combs answered: "Yes I am - no - you know I have to arrive fashionably late," to which the host replied: "Not too late, though - please."
She added: "You know, once you get there the party really starts, you know what I'm saying?"
Combs then told DeGeneres — whose talk show was canceled in 2022 following reports of a toxic workplace — that if he was at the party, she would dance so hard her feet would get blisters.
He said: "Yeah ... I got you - I promise you I'm not gonna let you down on this big one, for real. Your feet are gonna have blisters, you're gonna be dancing so hard."
The 66-year-old then told the music mogul: "I can't wait."
Following Combs' recent arrest and charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, the Bad Boy Records owner has faced intense scrutiny for his alleged abusive behavior.
With a growing list of abuse allegations, people have been heavily questioning any A-lister who was invited or involved in his "Freak Off" parties — including DeGeneres.
Another resurfaced clip of Combs on The Ellen Show showed the rapper pointing out how he couldn't get her to come to one of his infamous soirees.
He told the comedian: "I invite you to all my parties, you just haven't shown up."
She noted how she lived in California and most of his parties were on the East Coast, making them difficult to attend.
Along with old clips from DeGeneres' show coming back, one of her questionable tweets from 2016 — wishing Combs a happy 47th birthday — has caused a recent uproar on social media.
DeGeneres seemed to have a close relationship with Combs and admitted to having an odd nickname for him in the tribute.
She wrote: "Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don’t need to know why. @iamdiddy."
In the aftermath of Combs' indictment, attention has turned to celebrities who were seen at his parties or mentioned them in interviews — including Khloe Kardashian and Ashton Kutcher.
A resurfaced moment from Kutcher's appearance on Hot Ones in 2019 showed him remaining tight-lipped when asked to recall moments from Combs' "famous" parties.
He told host Sean Evans: "Wow, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell."
Combs has spent the last few months in legal turmoil while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges at the "nightmare" Metropolitan Detention Center.
The rapper was slammed with multiple abuse allegations this year, which could lead to him spending life in prison.
He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting his May 5 trial date.
