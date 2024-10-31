Read Richard Simmons’ Secret Emails: Furious Private Messages Exposed in Brutal Battle Over his Millions

Muro also claimed Simmons had rejected an offer from his former manager, Catalano, to work on a documentary about the star's life before his death.

Michele Matz, who was Simmons' assistant from 2001 until he died, submitted a declaration on behalf of Muro, revealing emails by Simmons showing how much he detested Catalano.

One email read: "I don’t want a check from him. I don’t want him to do a documentary on me and I don’t want to ever hear his name again. He has ripped my life apart. I am sure he will do it without my permission. I want nothing from him.

"Don’t worry about writing me back nothing you can say will make me feel better. Do not accept that check. I am so upset I can hardly breathe.”