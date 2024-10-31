Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's 3-Year Relationship 'Fizzled Out' as They 'Realized They Weren't Good Match' after Their 'Blink Twice' Press Tour — But Are Still Collaborating
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz "realized they weren't a good match" after the press tour for their new movie, Blink Twice.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the Magic Mike star said the former couple's relationship "fizzled fast" after they finished promoting the film.
While Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, called off their engagement after three years of dating earlier this week, the ex-couple do not plan on completely severing ties with one another.
Ironically, Tatum and Kravitz's relationship began in 2021 while they were working on the psychological thriller together, which Kravitz directed. They were engaged two years later.
While the pair put on a united front to promote the film – and often praised each other's work and dedicated to Blink Twice – behind the scenes they had an epiphany about their relationship.
An insider told Us Weekly: "Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted.
"It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."
They continued: "(Kravitz) and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together."
The source noted the couple's "wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar" and added the planning process put "a lot of pressure on them" which made them "rethink" their engagement.
Kravitz was said to be "a very independent person" whose outlook on marriage shifted following her divorce from Karl Glusman in 2021.
The insider added: "After her divorce, she expressed that she didn't necessarily need to get married again."
Tatum also previously expressed hesitation on tying the knot again after his divorce from Jenna Dewan, whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Everly with, in 2018.
While he was somewhat apprehensive to marriage, Tatum remained a "family man" who was "very involved with his daughter".
Meanwhile, Kravitz's focus was said to be on "her career".
Taking all this into consideration, the source said: "They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match.
"There is still a lot of love between them, and (the split) was amicable."
As it turns out, Tatum and Kravitz reportedly plan to team up on another project together in 2025 despite their romantic relationship ending.
According to Deadline, the former couple have signed on to star in Alpha Gang, an alien-invasion comedy starring Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Lea Seydoux and Riley Keough.
It remains unclear what roles Tatum or Kravitz will have in the film, including whether or not they will shoot any scenes together.
