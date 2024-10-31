Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's 3-Year Relationship 'Fizzled Out' as They 'Realized They Weren't Good Match' after Their 'Blink Twice' Press Tour — But Are Still Collaborating

Composite photo of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz 'realized they weren't a good match' after their 'Blink Twice' press tour.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz "realized they weren't a good match" after the press tour for their new movie, Blink Twice.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the Magic Mike star said the former couple's relationship "fizzled fast" after they finished promoting the film.

While Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, called off their engagement after three years of dating earlier this week, the ex-couple do not plan on completely severing ties with one another.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum zoe kravitz split
Source: MEGA

Tatum and Kravitz ended their engagement after three years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Ironically, Tatum and Kravitz's relationship began in 2021 while they were working on the psychological thriller together, which Kravitz directed. They were engaged two years later.

While the pair put on a united front to promote the film – and often praised each other's work and dedicated to Blink Twice – behind the scenes they had an epiphany about their relationship.

An insider told Us Weekly: "Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted.

"It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum and zoe kravitzs relationship fizzled after press tour
Source: MEGA

A source said Tatum and Kravitz 'realized they were on different pages' after promoting their film 'Blink Twice'.

Article continues below advertisement

They continued: "(Kravitz) and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together."

The source noted the couple's "wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar" and added the planning process put "a lot of pressure on them" which made them "rethink" their engagement.

Kravitz was said to be "a very independent person" whose outlook on marriage shifted following her divorce from Karl Glusman in 2021.

MORE ON:
Channing Tatum

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum and zoe kravitzs relationship fizzled after press tour
Source: MEGA

The insider noted Kravitz is 'a very independent person' whose outlook on marriage changed after her 2021 divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "After her divorce, she expressed that she didn't necessarily need to get married again."

Tatum also previously expressed hesitation on tying the knot again after his divorce from Jenna Dewan, whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Everly with, in 2018.

While he was somewhat apprehensive to marriage, Tatum remained a "family man" who was "very involved with his daughter".

Meanwhile, Kravitz's focus was said to be on "her career".

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum ghosted demi moore whoopi goldberg remake
Source: MEGA

Tatum has been hesitant to remarry after his 2018 split from ex Jenna Dewan.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking all this into consideration, the source said: "They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match.

"There is still a lot of love between them, and (the split) was amicable."

As it turns out, Tatum and Kravitz reportedly plan to team up on another project together in 2025 despite their romantic relationship ending.

According to Deadline, the former couple have signed on to star in Alpha Gang, an alien-invasion comedy starring Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Lea Seydoux and Riley Keough.

It remains unclear what roles Tatum or Kravitz will have in the film, including whether or not they will shoot any scenes together.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.