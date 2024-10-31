Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's 3-Year Relationship 'Fizzled Out' as They 'Realized They Weren't Good Match' after Their 'Blink Twice' Press Tour — But Are Still Collaborating

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz "realized they weren't a good match" after the press tour for their new movie, Blink Twice.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the Magic Mike star said the former couple's relationship "fizzled fast" after they finished promoting the film.

While Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, called off their engagement after three years of dating earlier this week, the ex-couple do not plan on completely severing ties with one another.