'Diddy' Accused of Forcing Ex-Playboy Model To Watch Jennifer Lopez Video at Depraved 'Freak Off' Orgy As He Awaits Sex Trafficking Trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs made a former Playboy model watch a music video featuring his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on repeat at one of his “freak off” parties, it has been claimed
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, made Rachel Kennedy consume the footage in his Tokyo hotel room in 2000, while he was speaking to the Latino superstar on his phone.
Kennedy said: "It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching (J Lo's) video.
"It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful."
Kennedy claims she and two friends had been invited to Diddy's room for a party after meeting him at Seventh Heaven, a topless club.
She recalled: "I realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him.
"I was like, 'This is not a party.' This is not the kind of party that we were all expecting."
The model continued: "We went in. We didn't think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, 'OK, we’ll just hang out with him.'"
Kennedy went on to claim she and one friend performed oral sex on the rapper, clarifying "it wasn't forceful."
However, she alleged the encounter turned "angry and violent" when one of his bodyguards came into the room and saw him with the women, whom the employee had met the previous evening.
Speaking on the Daily Mail's "The Trial of Diddy" podcast, she explained: "He said, 'That's my girl! That’s the girl from last night! What’s going on?'"
- Jennifer Lopez 'Running Scared' From 'Diddy' Links: Diva Flees Autograph Event After Being Asked About Relationship with 'Sex Fiend' Rapper
- Diddy Hit by Another Teen Party Horror Story: Singer Says She Was Guest at Nude, Drug-Crazed 'Freak Off' When She Was Only 16
- Cassie Claims Diddy Blew Up Kid Cudi's Car in Bombshell Sexual Assault and Abuse Lawsuit
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Kennedy added: "He was trying to, like, stomp us out of the room, grabbing at us, trying to just to get us out any way he could."
She claimed Diddy did not try to stop his bodyguard, referring to the Bad Boy Records founder as the "puppet master".
The model alleged: "That's why these people think it’s OK because he's teaching them that this kind of behavior is acceptable."
Details about Diddy's "freak offs" have come to light in recent months following his arrest in September – as well as numerous sexual assualt lawsuits.
A former party planner for Diddy told The Post on Tuesday a scale was used "if necessary" to ensure female guests did not weigh too much.
They claimed: "The girls had to be young and hot.
"The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved."
Diddy, 54, is currently behind bars held without bail in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Dentention Center after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.
J Lo, 55, who dated the rapper between 1999 to 2001, has yet to comment on his legal woes.
However, RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday the singer is desperate to sever ties with the rapper after she was quizzed about their relationship and his charges at a screening of her new movie Unstoppable.
The singer made an immediate dash to an exit in a bid to avoid speaking about her former partner.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.