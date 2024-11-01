King Charles and Queen Camilla Warned to 'Go Easy in Australia' As His Son William Is 'Paralyzed with Anxiety' Over Monarch's Cancer Battle
King Charles was warned to "go easy" during his trip to Australia by son Prince William, who is "paralyzed with anxiety" over his father's cancer battle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 42, privately expressed his concern to both Charles and Queen Camilla before they set off on what could be their final tour Down Under.
He's already managing his wife Kate’s own fight with cancer and had pleaded with the King and Queen not to push themselves too hard on what has previously been described as a "gruelling tour".
A source told New Idea: "Prince William has watched both his dad and his wife, Catherine, go through cancer treatment this year so it's no wonder he has a bit of anxiety around how his dad will cope with a gruelling trip to Australia.
"He knows he's being overprotective, but he's keen to ensure Charles is looking after himself."
Charles' medical team have assured his health would be "prioritised" throughout the 11-day Australia and Samoa tour, which ended last weekend, but as the ageing monarch is pausing his cancer treatment for almost two weeks to complete his tour, his loved ones can’t help but have concerns.
The King, 75, has brushed aside his own health issues and focused on putting his wife at case given her long-held fear of flying.
Just as he did for their joint tour of Kenya last year, Camilla, 77, swallowed her nerves to get on the plane and be by her husband's side on official duty, making the nearly 50,000-kilometre round trip.
Royal export Jennie Bond explains: "She knows it's part of her job to go all over the world and will continue to do so.
"I think it makes all the difference that Queen Camilla and the King are together on these flights and tours."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Charles is eating half of an avocado for lunch on the advice of doctors.
The monarch preferred to skip his mid-day meal altogether but was required to eat something to get through the day during his ongoing cancer treatment.
A source said: "He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It's important, particularly if you have got an illness."
King Charles is known to mostly skip mid-day meals, choosing to "power through" his busy schedule of duties without eating. However, following orders from doctors, the King has opted for a healthy snack to fill his stomach.
A source revealed: "With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime - a snack really."
While Charles eats his superfruit, Camilla reportedly eats a traditional chicken broth packed with cabbage, peas and beans. She also chooses to enjoy smoked salmon from time to time.
King Charles has far simpler tastes compared to the rest of the royal family.
Food critic and author Tom Parker Bowels told the BBC the King and Queen would have porridge together during cold mornings and finish their breakfast with a dollop of homemade honey from Camilla's bees.
When Parker was asked if there was anything special about the porridge, he replied: "Nope. It's just good old fashioned porridge made with milk and cream and a bit of honey."
