Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > King Charles III

King Charles and Queen Camilla Warned to 'Go Easy in Australia' As His Son William Is 'Paralyzed with Anxiety' Over Monarch's Cancer Battle

King Charles and Queen Camilla Warned to ‘Go Easy in Australia’ As His Son William Is ‘Paralyzed with Anxiety’ Over Monarch’s Cancer Battle
Source: MEGA

Prince William warned his father King Charles to 'go easy' in Australia amid cancer battle.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles was warned to "go easy" during his trip to Australia by son Prince William, who is "paralyzed with anxiety" over his father's cancer battle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 42, privately expressed his concern to both Charles and Queen Camilla before they set off on what could be their final tour Down Under.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

William is ‘paralyzed with anxiety’ over Charles' health struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

He's already managing his wife Kate’s own fight with cancer and had pleaded with the King and Queen not to push themselves too hard on what has previously been described as a "gruelling tour".

A source told New Idea: "Prince William has watched both his dad and his wife, Catherine, go through cancer treatment this year so it's no wonder he has a bit of anxiety around how his dad will cope with a gruelling trip to Australia.

"He knows he's being overprotective, but he's keen to ensure Charles is looking after himself."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

William is also comforting wife Kate in her own cancer fight.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles' medical team have assured his health would be "prioritised" throughout the 11-day Australia and Samoa tour, which ended last weekend, but as the ageing monarch is pausing his cancer treatment for almost two weeks to complete his tour, his loved ones can’t help but have concerns.

The King, 75, has brushed aside his own health issues and focused on putting his wife at case given her long-held fear of flying.

Just as he did for their joint tour of Kenya last year, Camilla, 77, swallowed her nerves to get on the plane and be by her husband's side on official duty, making the nearly 50,000-kilometre round trip.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal tour Down Under could well be their last.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal export Jennie Bond explains: "She knows it's part of her job to go all over the world and will continue to do so.

"I think it makes all the difference that Queen Camilla and the King are together on these flights and tours."

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Charles is eating half of an avocado for lunch on the advice of doctors.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Charles paused cancer treatment during his trip.

MORE ON:
King Charles III

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The monarch preferred to skip his mid-day meal altogether but was required to eat something to get through the day during his ongoing cancer treatment.

A source said: "He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It's important, particularly if you have got an illness."

King Charles is known to mostly skip mid-day meals, choosing to "power through" his busy schedule of duties without eating. However, following orders from doctors, the King has opted for a healthy snack to fill his stomach.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The royals have been hit with two cancer heartaches over the past year.

Article continues below advertisement

A source revealed: "With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime - a snack really."

While Charles eats his superfruit, Camilla reportedly eats a traditional chicken broth packed with cabbage, peas and beans. She also chooses to enjoy smoked salmon from time to time.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

WIlliam remains extremely protective of his father.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles has far simpler tastes compared to the rest of the royal family.

Food critic and author Tom Parker Bowels told the BBC the King and Queen would have porridge together during cold mornings and finish their breakfast with a dollop of homemade honey from Camilla's bees.

When Parker was asked if there was anything special about the porridge, he replied: "Nope. It's just good old fashioned porridge made with milk and cream and a bit of honey."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.