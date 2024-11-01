Home > Exclusives > King Charles III King Charles recovers from cancer and sells $3,400 designer handbags beloved of his late mother The Queen in his shop Source: MEGA King Charles has side hustle selling upmarket handags once modelled by The Queen on the Buckingham Palace official website for fans across the world to purchase. By: Matthew Acton Nov. 1 2024, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

The British monarch King Charles has launched a new side hustle by selling a range of women's designer handbags at his online store. And one is a brand made famous by his late mother the Queen, RadarOnline can reveal. His Royal Collection shop is now offering bags costing up to $3,400 by the Queen's favorite brand, Launer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles has launched a new side hustle by selling a range of women's designer handbags at his online store.

Article continues below advertisement

The monarch died two years ago aged 96 and loved the Traviata and Royale bags by the upmarket British firm. Son Charles, 75, would often gift her bags from the company's collection. He is currently battling a cancer diagnosis. The King's website reveals: "The Launer Traviata Handbag is a classic bag, celebrated for its refined structure and impeccable craftsmanship. Introduced in 1989, this timeless piece quickly became a symbol of royal elegance, securing its place in fashion history.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles would often gift his late Mother Queen bags from the company's collection. He is currently battling a cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Part of Launer’s distinguished Legacy Collection, the Traviata is more than a handbag—it’s a modern classic, blending enduring style with contemporary sophistication. "With its signature gold-plated twisted rope lock and meticulous handcrafted details, the Traviata represents true luxury. It is not just an accessory but a lasting investment in elegance and craftsmanship." Style bible Vogue said of the monarch's love affair with the bags - which began in the 80s: "Rarely seen without a Launer London purse hooked on her arm, the Queen treated her handbags like an appendage, permanently in view whatever the occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA ‘Vogue’ said of the monarch's love affair with the bags – which began in the 80s: ‘Rarely seen without a Launer London purse hooked on her arm, the Queen treated her handbags like an appendage, permanently in view whatever the occasion.’

Article continues below advertisement

"Even in her final picture—stood by a fireplace dressed in a kilt, cardigan, blouse, and her trusty heels—her glossy Launer handbag is tucked neatly beside her. She regularly carried it around Buckingham Palace as she walked the hallways or sat on the sofa to watch TV. "The company was founded by Sam Launer in 1940, received a royal warrant in 1968 and Bodmer took over the company in 1981. "It was during his tenure that the Queen commissioned Launer bags via her steadfast personal advisor and senior dresser, Angela Kelly—the Royale and Traviata were her go-tos—and she was gifted Launer by her children (likely King Charles III, according to Bodmer)."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA It was reportedly ‘during King Charles III’s tenure that the Queen commissioned Launer bags via her steadfast personal advisor and senior dresser, Angela Kelly—the Royale and Traviata were her go-tos—and she was gifted Launer by her children (likely King Charles III, according to Bodmer).’

Article continues below advertisement

And as well as the Launer bags, purses and wallets, the website is also stocking a commemorative Radley bag for $400. The site reveals: "Crafted to honor the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort, this special edition Radley London flap over shoulder bag captures the essence of London's rich heritage and Radley's renowned craftsmanship." King Charles III's net worth is estimated to be around $772 million, making him the 258th wealthiest person in the United Kingdom.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles III's net worth is estimated to be around $772 million, making him the 258th wealthiest person in the United Kingdom.

Article continues below advertisement

His most valuable assets are the Sandringham and Balmoral estates, which are worth an estimated $315 million and $265 million, respectively. He earned $22.5 million in his divorce settlement from Princess Diana, and has saved money from the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that generates income from renting out land and investing in other assets.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II's personal wealth was estimated to be around $500 million.