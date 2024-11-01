Your tip
Rihanna Is To Get Even More Filthy Rich Selling Designer Diapers — She's Homing In On Her Next $1bn With A Range Of Kids' Clothes

Singer Rihanna looking to make another $1bn by creating designer diapers and children's clothes as she says that children don't look very cool in store garments.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Updated 10:17 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Singing megastar Rihanna hopes to clean up by flogging her own range of nappies.

The global megastar is already filthy rich thanks to her string of hits like Work and her Fenty cosmetics and clothes brand, RadarOnline reports.

And now the Barbados-born diva, 36, worth around £1.4bn, is working on a range of reusable cloth nappies.

She appeared on the cover of British Vogue last year with her infant son in a cloth nappy.

Now after being praised for the eco-friendly move, she has filed trademarks in the US to create her own brand.

She wants to market the cloth diapers using new lines called Fenty Kids and Fenty Athletic.

The trademarks are still being assessed by US lawyers.

But she said she wanted to make her own kids clothes after being disappointed about what was on offer for her two youngsters.

She said "When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so….they’re sooo boring. I’m like, 'This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’

"I feel like the kids need it. Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool."

And she added of motherhood: "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

Rihanna's partner is A$AP Rocky and they have two sons together: RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

But she says she'd love a girl in the future.

Though the musical artists weren't actively planning to start a family when they became pregnant with their first child, Rihanna did tell Vogue that the two were "certainly not planning against it" either.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way," she told the outlet in April 2022. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Less than a year later, the Umbrella singer posed for Vogue with both Rocky and then-9-month RZA. In the corresponding cover story, Rihanna called motherhood "legendary".

Shortly after, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with her second baby during her 2023Super Bowl halftime show performance. And son Riot Rose entered the world in August 2023.

Rihanna's estimated net worth is $1.4 billion, making her one of the wealthiest female musicians in the world.

Here we give you the low down on her amazing money-making streams:

Fenty Beauty: Rihanna's makeup line, a joint venture with LVMH, is worth an estimated $2.8 billion. The brand is known for its high-quality products, including the Pro Filt'rSoft Matte Longwear Foundation.

Savage x Fenty: Rihanna has an estimated 30% stake in the lingerie line.

Acting: Rihanna has appeared in films such as Home, Annie, and Ocean's 8.

Music: Rihanna released new music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Other ventures: Rihanna has a fleet of fancy homes, including a $13.75 million mansion she bought in Beverly Hills in 2020.

She's also launching a new Fenty X Puma partnership.

