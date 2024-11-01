Kanye West Facing 'Reckoning' Just Like Diddy After Being Accused by Ex-Assistant of Drug-Rape: 'They Think They Can Get Away With Anything'
Explosive court documents that rip the lid off rapper Kanye West's kinky sex life could hurtle him down the same hellish path as his jailed pal Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com has been told.
Along with some bizarre — but legal — bedroom practices of the Yeezy founder, bipolar West also stands accused of potential criminal behavior, including drugging a female assistant and raping her at an event co-hosted by Combs and sex trafficking.
Said a top Hollywood source: "It looks like Kanye and Diddy have a lot more in common than music and friendship."
The latest shockwaves come in a lawsuit filed by West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who claimed he told his wife, Bianca Censori, he wanted to have sex with her mom – his mother-in-law – while Censori watched.
In the suit, Pisciotta cited a 2022 text message between West, 47, and Censori, 29, that read: "I wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves."
Pisciotta claimed the rapper sent her a screenshot of the text and asked: "Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f**k your mom."
Pisciotta, who worked with Ye from 2021 to 2022, claimed he wanted to bed all the moms of his galpals.
Incredibly, that could have included his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's sex-swapper stepparent Caitlyn Jenner, who was once Olympic star Bruce Jenner.
In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner said about Kanye: "I think he's obsessed with Caitlyn now."
Said a source: "Kanye's sexual fantasies seem to have no bounds."
But more serious issues lie in Pisciotta's lawsuit, the source said.
She also accused her ex-boss of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Combs in Santa Monica, California.
Furthermore, Pisciotta said West used his connections at other companies to get work visas to traffic women to the U.S. for sex.
These women were given "obscure job titles" at West’s companies and he had them sign NDAs, the lawsuit alleged, adding West often had sex with employees and a "rotating list of guests" in company offices that were outfitted like makeshift bedrooms.
Said the source: "Trafficking the women definitely sounds a lot like Diddy, and the other stuff seems alarmingly similar to Diddy's Freak Offs."
This shocking legal salvo isn't the first Pisciotta has fired at West.
Back in June, RadarOnline.com reported the busty beauty whacked him with a $3 million lawsuit over claims he sexted her and performed sexual acts while on the phone with her. West's lawyer previously denied those claims.
If the new allegations are substantiated, West could suffer the same fate as Combs, who's now jailed while awaiting trial.
Said the insider: "It appears that Kanye and Diddy both think they can get away with anything.
"Diddy's time for a reckoning has come, and now Kanye's time may be coming, too!"
