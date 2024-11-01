Your tip
Kanye West Facing 'Reckoning' Just Like Diddy After Being Accused by Ex-Assistant of Drug-Rape: 'They Think They Can Get Away With Anything'

Kanye West Mocked as 'Delusional' Over Plans to Build Self-Sustaining CITY In Beverly Hills
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's new neighbors fear his new mansion could be the start of his self-sustaining city concept.

By:

Nov. 1 2024

Explosive court documents that rip the lid off rapper Kanye West's kinky sex life could hurtle him down the same hellish path as his jailed pal Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com has been told.

Along with some bizarre — but legal — bedroom practices of the Yeezy founder, bipolar West also stands accused of potential criminal behavior, including drugging a female assistant and raping her at an event co-hosted by Combs and sex trafficking.

kanye west facing reckoning
Source: MEGA

Sources revealed Explosive court documents that rip the lid off rapper Kanye West's kinky sex life could hurtle him down the same hellish path as his jailed pal Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Said a top Hollywood source: "It looks like Kanye and Diddy have a lot more in common than music and friendship."

The latest shockwaves come in a lawsuit filed by West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who claimed he told his wife, Bianca Censori, he wanted to have sex with her mom – his mother-in-law – while Censori watched.

kanye west facing reckoning
Source: MEGA

An insider said, ‘It looks like Kanye and Diddy have a lot more in common than music and friendship.’

In the suit, Pisciotta cited a 2022 text message between West, 47, and Censori, 29, that read: "I wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves."

Pisciotta claimed the rapper sent her a screenshot of the text and asked: "Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f**k your mom."

kanye west facing reckoning
Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Lauren Pisciotta cited a 2022 text message between Kanye West and Bianca Censori, that read, ‘I wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves.’

Pisciotta, who worked with Ye from 2021 to 2022, claimed he wanted to bed all the moms of his galpals.

Incredibly, that could have included his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's sex-swapper stepparent Caitlyn Jenner, who was once Olympic star Bruce Jenner.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner said about Kanye: "I think he's obsessed with Caitlyn now."

kanye west facing reckoning
Source: MEGA

According to an insider, ‘Kanye West's sexual fantasies seem to have no bounds!’

Said a source: "Kanye's sexual fantasies seem to have no bounds."

But more serious issues lie in Pisciotta's lawsuit, the source said.

She also accused her ex-boss of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Combs in Santa Monica, California.

kanye west facing reckoning
Source: MEGA

Lauren Pisciotta said Kanye West used his connections at other companies to get work visas to traffic women to the U.S. for sex.

Furthermore, Pisciotta said West used his connections at other companies to get work visas to traffic women to the U.S. for sex.

These women were given "obscure job titles" at West’s companies and he had them sign NDAs, the lawsuit alleged, adding West often had sex with employees and a "rotating list of guests" in company offices that were outfitted like makeshift bedrooms.

kanye west facing reckoning
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim West is 'convinced' his reality show would be an 'instant hit'.

Said the source: "Trafficking the women definitely sounds a lot like Diddy, and the other stuff seems alarmingly similar to Diddy's Freak Offs."

This shocking legal salvo isn't the first Pisciotta has fired at West.

kanye west facing reckoning
Source: MEGA

West reportedly has 'thousands and thousands of hours of footage' to use on the show.

Back in June, RadarOnline.com reported the busty beauty whacked him with a $3 million lawsuit over claims he sexted her and performed sexual acts while on the phone with her. West's lawyer previously denied those claims.

If the new allegations are substantiated, West could suffer the same fate as Combs, who's now jailed while awaiting trial.

kanye west facing reckoning
Source: MEGA

The latest shockwaves come in a lawsuit filed by Lauren Pisciotta, who claims he told his wife, Bianca Censori, he wanted to have sex with her mom – his mother-in-law – while Blanca watched!

Said the insider: "It appears that Kanye and Diddy both think they can get away with anything.

"Diddy's time for a reckoning has come, and now Kanye's time may be coming, too!"

