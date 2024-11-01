Kanye West Facing 'Reckoning' Just Like Diddy After Being Accused by Ex-Assistant of Drug-Rape: 'They Think They Can Get Away With Anything'

Explosive court documents that rip the lid off rapper Kanye West's kinky sex life could hurtle him down the same hellish path as his jailed pal Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com has been told.

Along with some bizarre — but legal — bedroom practices of the Yeezy founder, bipolar West also stands accused of potential criminal behavior, including drugging a female assistant and raping her at an event co-hosted by Combs and sex trafficking.