‘Greedy’ Jenna Bush Hager Chasing Massive Pay Hike After Hoda Kotb’s Shock ‘Today’ Show Exit
Jenna Bush Hager wants NBC to show her the money.
With Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb heading for the exit, Hager believes she finally has enough leverage to get the pay raise, power and perks she's long felt she deserves, RadarOnline.com has been told.
But her demands are setting her up on a collision course with the show's queen bee, Savannah Guthrie.
Said a source: "Jenna's coming from a place of strength now that Hoda's leaving in early 2025 and the show needs her.
"It's not like Jenna needs the money – it's a matter of principle. Savannah gets double what she makes and it's not fair if Jenna's doing the same amount of work, which she is.
"She keeps viewers entertained or annoyed – depending on who you're talking to – with her TMI confessions, but who cares as long as people are watching the show and talking about it?"
As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Hager earns $4 million a year on Today, only half of Guthrie's $8 million paycheck.
The insider said Jenna's timing is ideal, as producers are desperate right now.
The well-placed informant said: "They don't need another shake-up, so they'll have to cough up some extra cash to avoid angering Jenna. But people close to the situation say Jenna's going to have a hard time explaining all this to Savannah.
"Savannah has been in this business a lot longer than Jenna. She's a seasoned Journalist and she's going to resent the intrusion upon her status."
