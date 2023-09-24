'Not Fair': Jenna Bush Hager's Lucrative Business Deals Cause a Stir Among 'Today' Show Colleagues After She Signed 'Special' Contract

"Jenna is poised to make a fortune promoting goods online while juggling her role on Today, while cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are forced to forgo millions from brand endorsements," spilled a source, according to the National Enquirer. "They are NOT happy about it."

An insider said Hager Bush, the daughter of 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and granddaughter of President George H. W. Bush, secured a special" celebrity" contract when she started at Today in 2009. "When Jenna first signed, no one would have believed she would go on to co-host," one source said. "That's why she got the endorsement clause, which she now refuses to give up."

"Can you imagine if Lefter Holt was selling stuff on QVC," an industry insider asked. "Jenna is part of the same news division as Lester. This is not fair to everyone else."