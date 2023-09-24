'Not Fair': Jenna Bush Hager's Lucrative Business Deals Cause a Stir Among 'Today' Show Colleagues After She Signed 'Special' Contract
Jenna Bush Hager's side hustle of selling luxury bedding online has led to resentment "boiling over behind the scenes" at NBC, according to a sensational report.
Staffers at Today are miffed over the co-host's brand affiliation, claimed to go against company policy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Boll & Branch has a section for shoppers to browse through "Jenna's top picks," featuring duvet sets, waffle bed blankets, basketweave quilt sets and more.
The website notes she has been "sleeping in our iconic Signature sheets for years. Now, you can get the look and unmatched softness she loves."
It adds, "This season, she's getting her best sleep in our naturally cooling Percale sheets – and wants everyone to experience the difference."
In a January Instagram post, Bush Hager detailed how the 100 percent organic cotton sheets were non-toxic and get softer with every wash. She told her followers they were also made with the highest thread quality and a great gift for your friends, family, and own home.
The Sisters First author hawking bed sheets is rumored to be causing a stir among colleagues who want to be able to pursue their opportunities.
"Jenna is poised to make a fortune promoting goods online while juggling her role on Today, while cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are forced to forgo millions from brand endorsements," spilled a source, according to the National Enquirer. "They are NOT happy about it."
An insider said Hager Bush, the daughter of 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and granddaughter of President George H. W. Bush, secured a special" celebrity" contract when she started at Today in 2009. "When Jenna first signed, no one would have believed she would go on to co-host," one source said. "That's why she got the endorsement clause, which she now refuses to give up."
"Can you imagine if Lefter Holt was selling stuff on QVC," an industry insider asked. "Jenna is part of the same news division as Lester. This is not fair to everyone else."
Other sources with knowledge on the dilemma echoed the same thoughts earlier this year.
"NBC News has strict policies about endorsement deals and this kind of Bush League behavior," claimed a tipster. "They don't want Lester Holt selling life insurance or Savannah Guthrie selling face cream. It tarnishes the entire news division's credibility."