Jenna Bush Hager's Weight Loss Transformation Concerns Pals Who Fear She's Taking Dieting To Extreme

Apr. 14 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager's strides in her weight loss journey have concerned pals who fear she is taking dieting and exercising to extremes, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Breaking a sweat has become a priority for the Today host, who raved on-air about her morning workouts and the lifestyle changes that have shown her results.

"It's more than just extreme workouts," an insider spilled. "She's aware the camera adds ten pounds and she's trying to overcompensate by dieting and exercising like crazy."

Bush Hager certainly has a full schedule between co-hosting Today With Hoda & Jenna and a popular book club.

Plus, when she is not on the clock or keeping up with outside responsibilities, the Everything Beautiful in its Time author is busy with mom duties while raising her children, Mila, Poppy, and Hal, whom she shares with husband Henry Chase Hager.

"Her daily workouts would leave the average person with jelly legs — but she's also reduced her daily calorie intake," an insider spilled. She's juicing in the morning, and having a light lunch and dinner, they claimed. "People around her are worried."

In a recent interview, Hager Bush said she was feeling great while leading a healthier lifestyle, revealing that she kicked off her day with a meditation session and a green juice.

When it comes to her workouts, the television personality said she often resorts to a Peloton, or lifting weights, but also likes jumping on mini trampolines or doing dance cardio when possible.

She told Women's Health that lunch usually consists of a tasty protein, beans, broccoli, and a ton of vegetables, adding that she is not a huge snacker.

Bush Hager, who is the daughter of 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, said she goes for fish, broccoli, or tacos with lean turkey around dinner time.

"I have to be really cognizant of what I put in my body, and I think I realized [in the past] that I wasn't doing that to the best of my ability," she shared.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Bush Hager for comment.

