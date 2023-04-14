Jenna Bush Hager's Weight Loss Transformation Concerns Pals Who Fear She's Taking Dieting To Extreme

"It's more than just extreme workouts," an insider spilled. "She's aware the camera adds ten pounds and she's trying to overcompensate by dieting and exercising like crazy."

Bush Hager certainly has a full schedule between co-hosting Today With Hoda & Jenna and a popular book club.

Plus, when she is not on the clock or keeping up with outside responsibilities, the Everything Beautiful in its Time author is busy with mom duties while raising her children, Mila, Poppy, and Hal, whom she shares with husband Henry Chase Hager.