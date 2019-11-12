Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kathie Lee Gifford Returns To ‘Today’ & Tells All On Her ‘Fun’ New Love Life! 'I hadn’t been on a date in 33 years,' says former NBC host after husband's death.

It’s been seven months since Kathie Lee Gifford left the Today show — and the former anchor is doing better than ever!

This Tuesday, November 12, the singer, TV host, and film producer, returned to the NBC set to tell all on her new home in Nashville, Tennessee, and her hot dating life!

“I went out on a couple of dates,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager when they asked about her new romances.

.@KathieLGifford told us all about what she’s been up to! We heard about her life in Nashville and more. pic.twitter.com/wsgwPNOj1Q — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 12, 2019

She recalled a time when she went out with friends to a club to listen to her favorite local band, Tim Akers & The Smoking Section, when a man introduced himself.

“This sweet guy asked me to dance, and so I said ‘ok,’ and then he just disappeared into the crowd and I said ‘ok,’” Gifford, 66, said, explaining that she ran into him at the same place a couple of weeks later.

“So we danced again and then we just went out a couple times, it was fun because I hadn’t been on a date in 33 years,” she said.



The women asked her how it felt to be dating again after so long.

“It’s surreal,” Gifford admitted, “because the world’s changed so much,’ you know?”

RadarOnline.com readers know Gifford was forced to mourn the death of her longtime husband, former football star Frank Gifford, in 2015. Prior to that, she was married to Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1983. She has two children from her second marriage, son Cody Gifford, 29, and daughter Cassidy Gifford, 26.

Though she’s just now diving into dating again, she’s taking things as they come, and enjoying her new life.

“He’s a gentleman so it was fine, it was fine, it was fun,” Gifford said of her fling. “But then I got so busy and we’re just from different worlds.”

Earlier this year, various outlets shared photos of Gifford kissing, dancing with, and cuddling up to the man. He was soon identified as Randall (Randy) Cronk, a 56-year-old insurance agent from Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Despite the fact that the fling didn’t work out, Gifford — who used to live in Greenwich, Connecticut — said on Today that she loves the Nashville crowd.



“It’s a culture of kindness,” she said, describing the people as “authentically kind,” and the ambiance as “joyful.”

Though she often misses Today and New York, the TV star — who worked at the network for over a decade — said she’s happier than she’s “been in years.”“I wake up and there are church bells around me! And birds! And when a siren comes by, rarely, it’s not because someone was murdered,” she joked.

Now, the former anchor is writing music and directing films!